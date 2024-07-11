DNIB.com Reports Internet Has 362.4 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the First Quarter of 2024

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, today announced that, according to the latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report from DNIB.com, the first quarter of 2024 closed with 362.4 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 2.5 million domain name registrations, or 0.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Domain name registrations also increased by 7.5 million, or 2.1%, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 172.5 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 0.3 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined decrease of 2.3 million domain name registrations, or 1.3%, year over year. As of March 31, 2024, the .com domain name base totaled 159.4 million domain name registrations and the .net domain name base totaled 13.1 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 9.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to 10.3 million domain name registrations at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 139.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.2 million domain name registrations, or 0.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. ccTLDs increased by 3.7 million domain name registrations, or 2.7%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of March 31, 2024, were .cn, .de, .uk, .ru, .nl, .br, .au, .fr, .in, and .eu.

Starting with the Q1 2024 report, the DNIB Quarterly Report now includes new information on quarterly renewal percentages for all TLDs, as available, summary information on legacy gTLDs other than .com and .net and expanded analysis of all gTLDs as a group, while continuing to offer key statistics on legacy and new gTLDs.

Information about the statistical methodology used in creating the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report and DNIB.com’s dashboards is available here.