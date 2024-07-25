DNIB.com Reports Internet Has 362.4 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2024

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, today announced that, according to the latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report from DNIB.com, the second quarter of 2024 closed with 362.4 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2024. Domain name registrations increased by 5.8 million, or 1.6%, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 170.6 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.8 million domain name registrations, or 1.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined decrease of 3.8 million domain name registrations, or 2.2%, year over year. As of June 30, 2024, the .com domain name base totaled 157.6 million domain name registrations and the .net domain name base totaled 13.0 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 9.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to 10.2 million domain name registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 140.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. ccTLDs increased by 3.0 million domain name registrations, or 2.2%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of June 30, 2024, were .cn, .de, .uk, .ru, .nl, .br, .au, .fr, .in and .eu.

