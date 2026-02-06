DNIB.com Reports Internet Has 386.9 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Fourth Quarter of 2025

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, today announced that, according to the latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report from DNIB.com, the fourth quarter of 2025 closed with 386.9 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 8.4 million domain name registrations, or 2.2% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Domain name registrations also increased by 22.7 million, or 6.2%, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 173.5 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.6 million domain name registrations, or 0.9% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 4.5 million domain name registrations, or 2.6%, year over year. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the .com domain name base totaled 161.0 million domain name registrations and the .net domain name base totaled 12.5 million domain name registrations. New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 9.5 million domain name registrations at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 145.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 0.8 million domain name registrations, or 0.6% compared to the third quarter of 2025. ccTLDs increased by 4.8 million domain name registrations, or 3.4%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of Dec. 31, 2025, were .cn, .de, .uk, .ru, .nl, .br, .fr, .au, .in and .eu.

Information about the statistical methodology used in creating the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report and DNIB.com’s dashboards is available here.