DOCOMO, Japan's Largest Mobile Operator, to Unveil 31 Innovative Technologies—Some World Firsts—at docomo Open House'24

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will unveil a number of world-first technologies among a total of 31 innovative technologies for 5G Evolution, 6G, Generative AI and more during docomo Open House'24, an exhibition of cutting-edge technological advancements to be held in Tokyo on January 17 and 18.

A dedicated website (https://docomo-openhouse24.smktg.jp/public/application/add/32) will be accessible from January 17 until February 29 to showcase the exhibits, including highlights such as the following.

5G Evolution & 6G

Sub-terahertz bandwidth for ultra-high-capacity communication over 100Gbps Cutting-edge technologies such as extreme-high-speed transmissions over 100Gbps, together with AI, will be deployed to meet the advanced requirements of 6G in the coming future. As one example, DOCOMO will launch new communication infrastructure to harness sub-terahertz bandwidths for the integration of physical space and cyberspace. https://docomo-openhouse24.smktg.jp/public/session/view/97

FEEL TECH for sharing sensory perceptions via human-augmentation platform FEEL TECH is the world's first technology for sharing taste sensations between individuals via DOCOMO's human-augmentation mobile platform. It is expected to be used in the metaverse, as well as in movies and animations, to incorporate taste expressions into extra-rich content that people will experience with an immersive sense of presence. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2023/1221_00.html https://docomo-openhouse24.smktg.jp/public/session/view/76

Network technology for non-terrestrial areas, including air, sea and space In the future, networks incorporating high-altitude platform stations (HAPS) will support disaster communications, ship and drone connectivity, and communications in mountainous and remote areas. The exhibit will showcase the latest technologies for non-terrestrial network (NTN) HAPS and underwater drones for mobile coverage beyond the reach of conventional terrestrial network areas, from remote seas to low-orbit space. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2023/1207_00.html https://docomo-openhouse24.smktg.jp/public/session/view/101

Next-generation cloud slicing and 5GC on AWS to meet specific network needs Tailoring networks to meet specific quality-of-service requirements remains a challenge. This innovative solution combines end-to-end orchestration, QoS visualization and monitoring, and 5G Core from AWS to deliver flexible network quality for specific locations and time scenarios. By integrating the cloud, energy efficiency and on-demand network quality, the solution will help realize highly sustainable networks. https://docomo-openhouse24.smktg.jp/public/session/view/69

5G application to address diverse mobile needs in industrial settings The adoption of 5G in the industrial sector is still limited. More extensive 5G implementation in the industrial world will require comprehensive analysis and multi-dimensional verification that can address diverse mobile needs and environments. DOCOMO has developed an advanced yet portable simulator that makes it easy to visualize 5G wireless transmission characteristics and electromagnetic interference effects in each customer's unique industrial setting. https://docomo-openhouse24.smktg.jp/public/session/view/107

Generative AI

Enlivening the metaverse with generative AI that creates non-player characters The world-first technology from DOCOMO uses generative AI to create non-player characters in the metaverse. The innovative technology, which automatically generates each character's appearance, behavior and role to eliminate the need for experts with specialized know-how, will help realize more enriched metaverse experiences in the future. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2024/0116_01.html https://docomo-openhouse24.smktg.jp/public/session/view/67

DOCOMO will also showcase a selection of the above technologies at MWC Barcelona 2024 from February 26to 29. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2024/0116_00.html

Permission granted for the use of copyrighted images.