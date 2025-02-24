Dolce & Gabbana’s $1M Glass Suit Fractionalization by Fermion launches the Future of Luxury Ownership

Dolce & Gabbana’s $1m Glass Suit Fractionalized by Fermion Protocol founded by Justin Banon. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fermion Protocol, a decentralized protocol enabling fractional ownership and verified exchange of high-value real-world assets (RWAs), launches as a key infrastructure player in the growing RWA tokenization space, with an initial focus on the luxury sector. By fractionalizing its first asset for community-driven ownership, the $1 million Dolce & Gabbana Glass Suit, Fermion Protocol is charting a new path for the industry, unlocking vast opportunities for brands to deepen engagement and reshape what it means to 'own' in luxury.

Furthermore, Fermion enables brands to reclaim the secondary market through secure tokenization, ensuring authenticity and provenance on-chain. By eliminating third-party platforms, Fermion equips brands to capture resale value directly, reduce fees, and deepen customer engagement through perks and loyalty rewards. Fractional ownership expands the luxury sector’s reach while preserving exclusivity, transforming static possessions into dynamic, value-generating assets and positioning Fermion at the forefront of luxury’s digital evolution.

"With 2% of customers now driving 45% of luxury sales, there's a clear need to rebuild broader connections with luxury audiences," says Justin Banon, Founder of Fermion and Boson Protocols. "As luxury consumers report a declining feeling of exclusivity, fractionalization presents a new model for those seeking elevated luxury consumption while offering instant verification of the provenance of vintage pieces by checking their digital credentials on decentralized networks. Brands that embrace this shift will not only navigate the current slowdown but also position themselves as leaders in the next era of luxury."

Originally purchased in 2021 for $1 million, the Glass Suit is part of Collezione Genesi, a collection first revealed in Summer 2021 at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda couture event in Venice, fusing both digital and physical works. Built on Boson Protocol’s tokenization technology and launched on the Base blockchain. To mark its launch, Fermion is airdropping fractions of the Glass Suit to its community via a series of gamified activations showcasing the potential of decentralized ownership in luxury.

“For Dolce & Gabbana, fashion has always been a merging of worlds that are very distant from each other, and new technology has inspired the vision of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana from the very beginning," Dolce & Gabbana.

“We're not just launching a protocol, with Fermion we're creating the infrastructure for a complete transformation of how luxury assets are owned and traded,” added Justin Banon.