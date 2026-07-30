Dolphin Telecoms South Africa launches 90-Day Unlimited WhatsApp Bundle for R99.

For millions of Africans living and working away from home, staying connected means far more than calls or browsing. It means speaking to family daily, supporting children studying abroad and staying reachable for work wherever life takes them.

Dolphin Telecoms South Africa is building its mobile services around these realities, offering a full range of prepaid products, long-validity plans and digital services designed for people living across borders.

Leading the portfolio is Dolphin's 90-Day Unlimited WhatsApp Bundle for just R99. Unlike traditional 30-day social bundles, it gives customers three months of uninterrupted WhatsApp connectivity on a single purchase – ideal for frequent travellers, students and migrants who want to stay close to family back home while cutting the cost of international calls.

Launch products

10GB data – R99 (30-day)

20GB data – R189 (30-day)

Unlimited voice – R299 (30-day)

Connectivity is only part of the experience. Through Dolphin Pay, customers will be able to buy airtime and data for themselves or instantly gift them to family and friends in South Africa from their digital wallet, whether it's a parent topping up a child at university or sending airtime during an emergency. Customers will also be able to send and receive money and pay bills, whether in South Africa or back home , keeping everyday financial life connected across borders.

Nyasha Charumbira, Managing Director of Dolphin Technologies Group.

"Our vision goes beyond providing mobile connectivity," says Nyasha Charumbira, Managing Director of Dolphin Technologies Group. "We're building services that strengthen the connections people have with their families and communities. Communication and financial support are part of everyday life, and technology should make both effortless."

The aim is to close two gaps simultaneously: the family gap through communication and the financial gap through access to financial services.

“We are wholly registered and headquartered in South Africa with operations in Zimbabwe, and we are mapping corridors in the region each pairing telecommunications with cross-border payments through partnerships with mobile operators, banks and payment providers,” says Charumbira.

The corridor between Zimbabwe and South Africa is only the first. Dolphin is treating connectivity and money as one problem to solve rather than two, betting that migrant workers, students and traders want a single number and a single wallet that survive every crossing. In a market where most operators compete on data and price alone, tying the SIM that keeps someone reachable to the account that moves their money is the wager Dolphin is making on what cross-border Africans need.