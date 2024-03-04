Don't just sell software, build value: Fusion Software's client-centric approach

Francois Botha, Head of Account Management, Fusion Software.

In today's competitive landscape, software companies must go beyond merely offering products. The key is to establish ongoing product and service value for clients, ensuring their long-term success. Leading the way in this regard is Fusion Software, a South African provider of integrated software solutions, with its proactive account management strategy that extends well beyond the initial sale.

Building Relationships, One Client at a Time:

Fusion Software places a priority on cultivating relationships with its clients. This is accomplished through regular engagement, with Francois Botha, Head of Account Management, emphasising the importance of understanding exactly how the client businesses and processes operate: "I can help bridge the gap between the business process and software process." This personalised approach ensures that clients receive the support necessary to maximise their software investment.

Turning feedback into action

Fusion doesn't just listen to client feedback; it takes action. Botha says: “By consistently meeting with clients, we can identify challenges, offer training or upskilling the client, provide updates and introduce new functionality, and help improve processes within the software platforms. We also analyse support tickets and actively engage in face-to-face meetings to pinpoint areas for improvement in both our software and services. This feedback loop allows them to continuously enhance their offerings and ensure they remain aligned with market needs.”

Agility: A key differentiator

Fusion Software's agile nature gives them a unique edge. They can quickly adapt their software based on client feedback, whether it's adding new functionalities, addressing specific challenges or simply making improvements to enhance the user experience. This allows them to deliver customised solutions that truly meet the evolving needs of their clients. "We have the advantage of being customer-centric and agile, so we can move quickly to customise, change or improve our software based on feedback," says Botha.

By prioritising client success, Fusion Software demonstrates how software companies can move beyond simply selling a product and build lasting value for their customers. Their commitment to proactive account management, actionable feedback and agile development paves the way for a more mutually beneficial future in the software industry.