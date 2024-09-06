Download speeds in South Africa up by 30%

Hardik Khatri, senior analyst, Opensignal.

Research by technology market analyst firm Opensignal shows that overall download speeds in South Africa improved by up to 30%, compared to findings released in March 2024.

This is due in part to ongoing investment by operators to strengthen their networks.

According to Opensignal’s South Africa Mobile Network Experience Report, based on data collected between 1 May and 29 July, the increased adoption of 5G is contributing to the improvement in download speed experienced across the country.

The company adds that greater spectrum bandwidth has a positive effect on the mobile network experience.

Hardik Khatri, senior analyst at Opensignal, says the increased adoption of 5G – with 5G connections rising from 4.3% in Q2 2023 to 8.8%, as reported by GSMA Intelligence – is contributing to the improvement in download speed.

Opensignal’s report explains how various operators were differentiated by the level of boost users experienced.

Cell C users observed the largest boost at 30%, followed by Telkom (11%), MTN (5%) and Vodacom (5%) users.

“However, MTN’s leadership remains unchallenged in this category, with its overall download speeds averaging 50% faster than second-placed Cell C and Vodacom,” says Khatri.

“Similarly, Cell C users have reported the biggest improvement in upload speed experience, pushing Cell C to the top spot, sharing the win with MTN.”

Despite recent financial challenges, Cell C has seen a notable increase in mobile download and upload speeds, says Khatri.

“The operator has achieved this improvement through strategic partnerships with MTN and Vodacom. Telkom plans to sell its tower infrastructure, joining rivals MTN South Africa and Cell C in this strategic shift to focus on core business operations. With this move, Vodacom will be the only major mobile operator in South Africa that continues to own its tower infrastructure.”

This trend reflects a broader industry focus on streamlining business operations by offloading non-core assets.

Khatri adds: “In terms of how South Africa differs from the rest of the region, the country leads in terms of 5G availability, measuring the proportion of time users with 5G-capable devices have access to 5G.”

The country was the first in Sub-Saharan Africa to launch 5G services, and according to Opensignal analysis, compared to other countries, users in South Africa spent the most time (85.6%) connected to 4G and 5G, ahead of Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

Complex problems

South Africa is under pressure to develop and enforce regulation to support mobile networks and telecommunications services, says Opensignal.

Khatri adds: “Key priorities include implementation of the digital economy masterplan, progressing spectrum decisions through the Broadcasting Digital Migration and Analogue Switch-off Programme and ICASA Roadmap for International Mobile Telecommunication Spectrum, and public-private partnership digital inclusion and skills programmes.”

He explains that connecting remote areas remains a challenge, as does the impact of vandalism and damage to networks.

“Additionally, the ongoing phase-out of 2G and 3G networks, which has been in the pipeline for some time, adds another layer of complexity to providing consistent and reliable connectivity in these regions,” Khatri continues.

“As legacy networks are decommissioned, the transition to newer technologies like 4G and 5G must be carefully managed to ensure that remote and underserved areas are not left behind.”

The key takeaways from Opensignal’s report are:

South Africa’s overall download speeds improved by up to 30%.

MTN wins the 5G availability award, with 5G users on its network connecting to 5G on average for 11.5% of the time.

Vodacom wins the consistent quality award, currently with a score of 65.6%.

Cell C users have seen the biggest increases across overall experience metrics compared to the last report.

Cell C is top in South Africa for overall video experience.