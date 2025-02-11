Dragon Elements Breaks Free From Screens With LATIDO® Capsules

SCALE Nanotech, an advanced R&D company based in Estonia, has announced the launch of its spinout Dragon Elements in Spain, marking a disruptive entry into the XR and wearable electronics sector. Dragon Elements is set to commercialize LATIDO capsules, a revolutionary graphene-based technology designed to redefine human interaction with hardware by eliminating the need for traditional audio and video components.

The Birth of LATIDO: A New Paradigm in Audiovisual Technology

Derived from the Spanish word latido (heartbeat), LATIDO encapsulates a radical shift in audiovisual hardware. Unlike conventional technology that requires separate components for sound and vision, LATIDO harnesses millions of one-atom-thick graphene membranes to seamlessly control both light and sound within a single monolithic device, removing the need for separate screens or speakers.

“We are building a paradigm shift with the power of people worldwide,” said Santiago Cartamil, CEO of Dragon Elements and Managing Director of SCALE Nanotech. “LATIDO is designed to reshape the audiovisual market, and the XR industry needs to adapt. The change is happening now.”

To ensure a global rollout, LATIDO chips will be initially distributed in “capsules” for testing, simplifying evaluation and pre-commercial testing, while making them accessible to lead users and developers. This positions Dragon Elements “in a heartbeat” as a new entrant in the XR and wearable markets. Like the smartphone did for connectivity, Dragon Elements aims to unify audio and visual capabilities into one device, elevating the user experience in a way traditional hardware never could.

Bootstrapping a New Era in Audiovisual Hardware

Dragon Elements is launching a community-driven bootstrapping campaign to place LATIDO in a controlled sandbox environment and gauge public interest. The initiative will offer LATIDO capsules and evaluation kits for developers, fostering a strong community around the technology while laying the groundwork for future gadgets.

“Markets often resist disruptive technologies like this,” Cartamil added. “So we put the decision in the hands of the people, as open as it can get. If you believe in LATIDO and the value we want to bring to society and the planet, join us in shaping the future: be among the first to experience LATIDO by signing up for a developer kit or backing our community-driven launch.”

