Dreams sold, lives stolen: The twin tragedy of SA youth trafficked abroad and African migrants exploited in SA

Adv Lawrence Muravha, Expert Anti-Financial Crime. (Image: Supplied)

As the world marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July 2026, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has issued a renewed call for governments, law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities, businesses and civil society organisations to strengthen efforts to protect victims and dismantle the transnational criminal networks that profit from human exploitation. The 2026 theme, "Trapped Behind the Scam" highlights the growing sophistication of human trafficking networks and the increasing role of organised crime in exploiting vulnerable populations across borders.

Published in collaboration with Bateleur Software, this press release forms part of the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening anti-financial crime awareness, governance and compliance across southern Africa. As a long-standing technology partner to organisations operating in highly regulated environments, Bateleur Software believes that preventing financial crime and protecting vulnerable people requires collaboration between governments, business, law enforcement and society.

For South Africa, the message resonates deeply. The country's trafficking challenges cannot be separated from the broader African migration story. South Africa occupies a troubling position in this crisis: it is both a source country for unemployed young people trafficked abroad and a destination country where African migrants are exploited through forced labour and modern-day slavery.

South Africa has undergone a recent wave of negative publicity, particularly following marches organised by various civil society organisations which sought to highlight concerns around illegal migration and its perceived impact on local communities. The demonstrations ignited intense public debate on migration, unemployment, crime, service delivery and social cohesion. While many commentators have focused on the tensions between citizens and foreign nationals, such discussions often overlook the deeper structural issues driving migration across the African continent.

This is the tale of two devils. On one side are South African youth, lured by promises of lucrative jobs overseas, only to find themselves trapped in situations of exploitation and abuse. On the other side are migrants from neighbouring African countries who arrive in South Africa seeking opportunity but instead become victims of labour exploitation, debt bondage and human trafficking. These are not isolated incidents but interconnected manifestations of a highly organised criminal enterprise operating across national boundaries.

For many years, Adv Lawrence Muravha has been a valued supporter of financial crime technology and its role in advancing stronger governance, anti-financial crime capability and responsible compliance across southern Africa. His perspective is shaped by years of experience and engagement within the legal, regulatory and financial crime landscape. Through his leadership, technical expertise and commitment to professional excellence, he has made a meaningful contribution to strengthening compliance frameworks, promoting ethical business practices and supporting the fight against financial crime across the region. His insights continue to influence industry dialogue and inspire professionals dedicated to protecting the integrity of the financial system.

Research and migration studies suggest that many African migrants arriving in South Africa often find themselves fighting a war on two fronts: the one they fled from and the one they are arriving to. Having escaped economic hardship, political instability, conflict or lack of opportunities in their countries of origin, many encounter a new struggle in South Africa marked by labour exploitation, precarious living conditions, discrimination, social tensions and vulnerability to trafficking and abuse.

One of the most uncomfortable questions facing African leaders today is whether the continent is spending more time reacting to the consequences of migration than addressing the conditions that drive it.

Whenever tensions arise in South Africa, public debates often focus on xenophobia, anti-migrant sentiment and conflict between local communities and foreign nationals. These issues are real and must be condemned. Violence, discrimination and hatred against fellow Africans can never be justified.

However, focusing exclusively on xenophobia risks obscuring a deeper and more complex reality: why are millions of Africans leaving their home countries in the first place?

And to what extent do human trafficking networks exploit the desperation, poverty, conflict and lack of economic opportunities that drive people to migrate, and what can governments do to address these root causes?

Across the continent, migration is driven by a combination of unemployment, poverty, weak economic growth, inequality, corruption, governance failures, food insecurity, political instability, conflict and limited opportunities for young people. These structural challenges continue to push people to seek opportunities elsewhere, often regardless of the risks involved.

A growing argument among policymakers, academics and civil society organisations is that Africa has framed the problem incorrectly.

Mass deportations, while addressing immigration violations, do not necessarily dismantle the criminal networks that profit from human vulnerability. In some cases, deported migrants return to the same conditions that forced them to leave, making them even more vulnerable to re-trafficking and repeat migration attempts. Meanwhile, traffickers and exploitative employers often remain untouched and continue recruiting new victims. This creates a cycle in which vulnerable people are repeatedly displaced while the criminal enterprises behind trafficking continue to operate.

The challenge is compounded by the increasing sophistication of organised crime. Criminal networks now exploit digital platforms, encrypted communications, fraudulent recruitment channels and cross-border financial systems to recruit, move and profit from vulnerable people. Tackling human trafficking therefore requires more than humanitarian intervention. It also demands stronger anti-financial crime capabilities, better intelligence-sharing and closer co-operation between governments, law enforcement agencies and the private sector. Technology, data and financial intelligence all have an increasingly important role to play in disrupting the criminal ecosystems that enable trafficking to flourish.

Unfortunately, the public conversation often becomes:

South Africans versus foreign nationals.

Citizens versus migrants.

Locals versus outsiders.

Yet this framing ignores the underlying causes that force people to move.

If a young Zimbabwean, Malawian, Mozambican, Congolese or Ethiopian cannot find sustainable opportunities at home, migration becomes a survival strategy rather than a choice. Likewise, when a South African graduate cannot find employment and becomes vulnerable to trafficking abroad, the root problem is also economic exclusion and lack of opportunity.

Call to action!

Collective responsibility

The trafficking of South African youth abroad and the exploitation of African migrants within South Africa are not isolated problems. They are symptoms of broader socioeconomic challenges that demand co-ordinated action from governments, regional institutions, law enforcement agencies, businesses, civil society organisations, communities and citizens alike. Organised criminal networks thrive where poverty, unemployment, inequality, conflict, weak governance and corruption create a steady supply of vulnerable people seeking opportunities and survival.

Breaking this cycle requires more than stronger laws alone. It requires stronger institutions, better intelligence, closer collaboration and a shared commitment to disrupting the criminal networks that profit from human suffering. The fight against human trafficking is inseparable from the broader fight against organised financial crime, corruption and illicit financial flows.

A call to African governments

African governments must move beyond managing the consequences of migration and begin addressing its root causes. Sustainable economic growth, job creation, skills development, good governance and anti-corruption measures are essential if young Africans are to find opportunities within their own countries rather than being forced into risky migration pathways.

At the same time, governments must strengthen legal migration systems and regional labour mobility frameworks that protect workers from exploitation while supporting economic integration across the continent. Migration should be a choice driven by opportunity, not a necessity driven by desperation.

Governments should also continue investing in modern regulatory frameworks, stronger financial intelligence capabilities and cross-border co-operation to identify and dismantle the criminal syndicates facilitating trafficking. Criminal enterprises do not operate in isolation, and neither should the institutions tasked with stopping them.

A call to law enforcement and the criminal justice system

Human trafficking is organised crime. It requires an organised response.

Law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, immigration authorities, border management officials and judicial institutions must intensify efforts to investigate, prosecute and dismantle trafficking syndicates operating across borders. Intelligence sharing, joint investigations, extradition agreements, financial crime investigations and victim identification mechanisms must be strengthened throughout the southern African region and beyond.

Traffickers exploit jurisdictional gaps and weak co-ordination between countries. African states must therefore work together as aggressively as the criminal networks they seek to defeat.

Technology also has an increasingly important role to play. Better intelligence, integrated information, stronger data sharing and modern anti-financial crime capabilities can help authorities identify criminal networks earlier, uncover hidden relationships and strengthen co-ordinated investigations across jurisdictions.

A call to business

Businesses can no longer remain passive observers in the fight against human trafficking. Employers must ensure that their recruitment practices, supply chains, contractors and labour brokers comply with labour laws and human rights standards. Companies that knowingly exploit undocumented migrants through substandard wages, unsafe conditions, excessive working hours or coercive practices are contributing to an environment in which trafficking and forced labour can flourish.

Responsible business conduct requires transparency, accountability and respect for the dignity and rights of all workers, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

The private sector also has an important role in strengthening governance, improving due diligence and supporting the responsible use of technology to identify suspicious activity, strengthen compliance and reduce opportunities for organised criminal exploitation.

A call to civil society and communities

Civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, community leaders, trade unions and the media have a critical role in raising awareness about trafficking risks, supporting victims and challenging misinformation.

While concerns regarding migration, unemployment and social pressures should be openly discussed, communities must reject violence, xenophobia and hatred. Fellow Africans are not the enemy. The true adversaries are the traffickers, criminal syndicates, exploitative labour brokers and corrupt actors who profit from human misery and desperation.

A call to regional co-operation

The African Union, SADC and other regional bodies must strengthen collaboration on migration governance, anti-trafficking strategies, labour protections and economic development initiatives.

South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Zambia, Botswana and other neighbouring countries share a collective responsibility to address the economic, social and governance challenges that drive irregular migration and trafficking. No country can solve these challenges in isolation.

This is where partnerships matter. Governments, regulators, law enforcement agencies, businesses and technology providers each have a role to play in building a more resilient anti-financial crime ecosystem. Preventing human trafficking requires co-ordinated action that combines policy, intelligence, governance and practical operational capability.

Bateleur Software is proud to support conversations that strengthen governance, compliance and anti-financial crime capability across southern Africa. Through partnerships with global technology leaders and deep local expertise, the company continues to help organisations build more resilient, intelligence-led approaches to combating financial crime and protecting vulnerable communities.

Published ahead of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, Bateleur Software thanks Adv Lawrence Muravha for contributing this important perspective and helping to advance the conversation around one of Africa's most urgent human rights and anti-financial crime challenges.

Adv Lawrence Muravha

Expert anti-financial crime

Published in his personal capacity: The views expressed in this press release are my own and not those of my employer.