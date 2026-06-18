Driving financial inclusion through digitised cash disbursements

Ryan Pearce, Head: Sales, Altron FinTech.

More than 10 million South African adults remain unbanked. Not underserved or poorly served, but entirely outside the formal financial system, without bank accounts, transaction histories or access to financial products many consumers take for granted.

This is not a new challenge. What has persisted, however, is the assumption that financial inclusion starts with traditional banking infrastructure. For millions of South Africans, it does not. Any meaningful inclusion strategy has to begin with how people access and trust money in the first place.

That is the thinking behind Altron FinTech’s NuCash and NuCard disbursement platforms. Both were designed for recipients who may not have bank accounts, formal banking relationships or the ability to absorb delays between payment and access to funds.

Why cash still dominates

Despite years of fintech innovation, cash remains dominant across many lower income and informal sectors. The reason is less about resistance to digital payments and more about reliability.

Cash offers immediate certainty. Recipients know that the money is available, they know the amount is correct and they can use it immediately. For consumers managing a tight cashflow, delays of even a few hours can have consequences.

Digital payments have not always followed the same experience. Bank transfers can take time to show, notifications may arrive late and reconciliation issues can create uncertainty about whether funds have been received. When problems occur, resolution processes are often slow and difficult to navigate.

The result is a trust gap. Many consumers have learned through experience that physical cash feels more dependable than digital alternatives. For digital disbursement platforms, the challenge is not simply digitising payments. It is replicating the immediate availability and certainty people associate with cash.

Designing around speed and agility

NuCard and NuCash were built around this principle. NuCard enables funds to be loaded directly onto a physical card that can be used at ATMs or through cash-back functionality at point-of-sale terminals. Recipients do not need bank accounts with financial institutions to access funds.

NuCash removes the physical card entirely. Funds are sent directly to a South African cellphone number and become available immediately. No branch visits, no account registration, just access to a mobile phone.

Now, instead of waiting for confirmation or wondering whether funds have reflected, users receive instant notification that money has been deposited and is available.

In markets where trust in financial systems remains fragile, that confirmation matters. It reduces uncertainty and creates confidence in digital transactions in a way that product marketing alone cannot.

The operational case for digital disbursement

The benefits extend beyond recipients.

For micro-lenders, insurers, NGOs, debt collection firms and government agencies, physical cash distribution creates administrative and operational risk. Cash handling increases exposure to theft and fraud, introduces reconciliation challenges and adds compliance pressure around tracking and verification.

Digital disbursement simplifies a lot of that process.

Transactions are recorded automatically, audit trails are generated in real-time and reporting becomes significantly easier to manage. For organisations operating under the National Credit Act, the ability to track and verify every disbursement digitally also reduces manual compliance burdens.

Speed is another factor. For micro-lenders, delayed disbursement affects customer outcomes directly. Consumers seeking short-term credit often need access to funds immediately. A loan that takes several days to clear may arrive too late to solve the problem it was intended to address.

Instant digital disbursement allows lenders to meet that expectation while reducing operational friction internally.

Uptake has been particularly strong among debt collection businesses in KwaZulu-Natal, where organisations managing large recipient volumes require faster and more traceable payout mechanisms.

Beyond the transaction

The broader significance of digital disbursement is not the transaction itself, but what it enables over time.

For consumers who have historically operated entirely in cash, successful digital transactions can become an entry point into the formal financial system. Even a limited digital transaction history begins by creating a financial footprint that institutions can recognise and assess.

This matters because participation in the formal financial system affects access to far more than payments. Transaction records can support future access to credit, savings products, insurance and retail financial services that remain inaccessible to consumers without formal financial histories.

Financial inclusion is often discussed in broad policy terms, but in practice it is built incrementally. Trust is established one transaction at a time, particularly in markets where consumers have experienced inconsistent financial infrastructure in the past.

The first successful digital payout may seem operationally small, but it can represent the beginning of a longer relationship with formal financial services.

Infrastructure, not aspiration

Financial inclusion has long been framed as a technology problem. Increasingly, it is becoming clear that it is also an infrastructure and accessibility problem.

Solutions designed around existing banking behaviour will continue to miss consumers who operate outside those systems entirely. Reaching unbanked populations requires payment infrastructure that accommodates how people already transact, rather than expecting behavioural change first.

That is where digital disbursement platforms such as NuCash and NuCard are positioning themselves in the market: less as standalone fintech products and more as practical solutions for moving people into accessible digital financial ecosystems.

The technology to support this transition already exists. The remaining challenge is scale, adoption and ensuring that digital payment experiences are reliable enough to earn long-term trust among consumers who have historically relied on cash.