Driving healthcare innovation through people, culture, leadership

Gerhardt Mohlapholi, Head of Human Capital at Altron HealthTech. (Image: Supplied)

Today’s fast-evolving healthcare technology landscape means that innovation needs to move from being solely about developing cutting-edge solutions to being about fostering the right expertise to navigate complex, regulated environments. “Innovation is only as strong as the people driving it,” says Gerhardt Mohlapholi, Head of Human Capital at Altron HealthTech. “Success isn’t just about technology; it’s about having a workforce that can adapt, problem-solve and execute with precision.”

Companies that excel in this industry understand that investing in talent is just as crucial as investing in technology. “We operate in an ecosystem where trust is paramount. Lengthy project timelines, compliance demands and customer satisfaction all depend on teams that can build strong relationships, adapt to shifting landscapes and execute flawlessly from concept to implementation,” Mohlapholi explains.

At Altron HealthTech, fostering a people-first culture is at the core of its approach. “From engineers designing secure, scalable systems to teams nurturing strong customer relationships, it’s human expertise that transforms innovation into tangible results,” Mohlapholi adds. This philosophy is reflected in the company’s “fail fast, learn fast” approach, where employees are encouraged to experiment, take risks and continuously improve. Altron HealthTech creates an inclusive culture where employees at all levels feel empowered to contribute. “Great ideas often emerge from surprising sources. That’s why we cultivate an environment where everyone can be part of brainstorming and product development, no matter their role,” Mohlapholi says.

The role of continuous learning and development

To remain at the forefront of healthcare technology, Altron HealthTech invests heavily in continuous learning. A structured Skills Forum, led by senior leaders, assesses skill gaps and designs learning programmes to keep employees ahead of industry trends. The company funds formal qualifications, technical training and mentorship opportunities to ensure employees are equipped for the evolving landscape. Cross-functional exposure is another crucial element. Employees are encouraged to explore opportunities within different business units across the Altron Group. “We strive to stay an employer of choice, even if it means supporting an employee’s career growth in another Altron business unit,” Mohlapholi notes.

Collaboration is also a driver of innovation at Altron HealthTech. The company’s Innovation Labs bring together engineers, healthcare professionals, product managers and customer success teams to co-create solutions addressing real-world challenges. The recently launched Innovation & Idea Management Initiative formalises this approach, enabling employees from all departments to contribute ideas and drive transformation. A key initiative supporting collaboration is the introduction of guilds – communities of interest where employees from different teams explore topics such as security or application modernisation. These collaborative efforts have led to the development of groundbreaking solutions, such as HealthONE Clinical, HealthONE Enterprise and the Patient Mobile Application, all of which were shaped by cross-functional teamwork. “When employees see the direct impact of their contributions, they become more engaged. That engagement is what drives sustained innovation,” Mohlapholi notes.

Prioritising employee well-being

A strong workforce is built on well-being, not just technical expertise. Altron HealthTech integrates comprehensive wellness programmes, addressing physical and mental health while promoting a work-life balance. The company’s open-door policy – literally – creates a transparent and inclusive workplace. “We don’t have any doors separating leadership from team members because we know how important it is to foster open communication,” says Mohlapholi. Employees have direct access to leadership for mentorship and support, ensuring that they feel valued and heard. This people-first approach translates into tangible career opportunities. One example is seven former interns who transitioned into permanent roles within two years, contributing significantly to key innovations. “We believe in growing our talent from within before seeking external candidates,” Mohlapholi affirms.

As the industry continues to evolve, Altron HealthTech remains committed to fostering an environment where employees thrive professionally and personally. By investing in talent, promoting collaboration and prioritising well-being, the company is not just keeping pace with the healthcare technology sector – it’s shaping its future. “Innovation is strongest when driven by empowered, engaged employees. Our people-first approach fuels our ability to deliver meaningful healthcare solutions,” concludes Mohlapholi. In a rapidly changing world, Altron HealthTech stands as a testament to the power of people-driven progress.

Website: www.healthtech.altron.com