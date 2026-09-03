Drones help nab smash-and-grab suspects

The Cape Town intelligence-led drone operation resulted in the arrest of smash-and-grab suspects.

Drone surveillance technology has led to the arrest of five suspects linked to multiple smash-and-grab incidents in Elsies River, Cape Town.

This, after the city’s law enforcement and metro police departments conducted an intelligence-led operation, following a spate of smash-and-grab incidents in the area.

According to a statement, intelligence teams analysed available data and reviewed CCTV footage to identify and profile the suspects.

During the operation, the drone team provided real-time aerial surveillance, enabling officers on the ground to track the suspects’ movements.

When one of the suspects attempted to flee, the drone maintained visual contact and coordinated the 20-minute foot pursuit by directing officers via radio communications to the suspect’s location, it notes.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), together with the city’s departments and investigators, secured warrants of arrest and launched a coordinated joint operation to apprehend those involved.

Safety and security mayoral committee member alderman JP Smith comments: “I want to commend SAPS and city enforcement agencies for making progress on this matter by securing these arrests.

“This emphasises why local government must get additional policing powers. The result highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing, inter-agency cooperation, and the use of advanced technology in supporting crime prevention and suspect apprehension.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called out the outage of the SAPS emergency line.

The 10111 phone line has been unavailable in the Mother City since Tuesday, according to a statement.

As a result, Hill-Lewis has urged residents experiencing emergencies to contact the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700.

“The SAPS 10111 outage is unacceptable in our city. If no one is answering the calls, we will never turn the tide on crime.

“For people reporting crime, our emergency line can be used to dispatch law enforcement, metro police and traffic enforcement, along with relaying the request to SAPS. Residents can also be connected with emergency medical services.

“The continued unreliability of SAPS emergency lines and police station responses are a key reason why expanded policing powers are needed for city police. The city will continue investing in our public safety resources to be ever stronger partners to SAPS and other emergency response agencies.”

Residents who are deaf and hard-of-hearing can register their details on the city’s mobile app, allowing them to send a distress signal in an emergency. The system can pinpoint their location and dispatch emergency services.