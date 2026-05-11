Dryad Launches Gen-4-Pro Silvanet Wildfire Sensor, Setting New Standard in Ultra-Early Fire Detection

Silvanet Wildfire Sensor Gen4Pro enables ultra-early wildfire detection and environmental data monitoring.

Dryad Networks, a global leader in ultra-early wildfire detection technology, today announced the launch and immediate availability of the Gen-4-Pro Silvanet Wildfire Sensor, the fourth generation of its industry-leading Silvanet solution. The new Gen-4-Pro sensor introduces significant advancements in detection capability, energy autonomy, and connectivity—further strengthening Dryad’s mission to protect forests, infrastructure, and communities from the growing threat of wildfires.

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The Silvanet suite is a comprehensive wildfire detection system combining solar-powered gas sensors, a large-scale wireless IoT network, and cloud-based analytics. Unlike traditional camera or satellite-based systems, Silvanet detects wildfires within minutes of ignition—often during the smoldering phase—long before flames or smoke plumes become visible. This makes it especially effective in identifying human-caused fires resulting from accidents, technical faults, or negligent behavior.

The Gen-4-Pro Silvanet Wildfire Sensor introduces several breakthrough innovations:

Enhanced Detection Accuracy and Sensitivity : The integration of new carbon monoxide (CO) and PM2.5 particle sensors significantly increases detection precision, virtually eliminating false positives while extending detection range by a factor of two or more. The addition of PM2.5 sensing also enables continuous monitoring of air pollution levels, providing valuable environmental and public health insights.

: The integration of new carbon monoxide (CO) and PM2.5 particle sensors significantly increases detection precision, virtually eliminating false positives while extending detection range by a factor of two or more. The addition of PM2.5 sensing also enables continuous monitoring of air pollution levels, providing valuable environmental and public health insights. Unmatched Energy Resilience : A larger solar panel combined with triple the energy storage capacity ensures uninterrupted, year-round operation—even under extreme low-light conditions such as dense forest canopies or winter environments.

: A larger solar panel combined with triple the energy storage capacity ensures uninterrupted, year-round operation—even under extreme low-light conditions such as dense forest canopies or winter environments. Direct-to-Satellite Connectivity: For the first time, Silvanet sensors feature built-in direct-to-satellite communication via Dryad’s partner Kinéis. This enables fully autonomous deployments without reliance on terrestrial networks, making the system ideal for remote areas and cost-efficient linear infrastructure protection, including power lines and railways.

“The launch of Gen-4-Pro marks a major milestone for Dryad,” said Carsten Brinkschulte, co-founder and CEO of Dryad Networks. “We are delivering on our promise to build the world’s fastest and most reliable wildfire detection technology. As wildfires increasingly threaten our communities and vital natural resources, this new generation of Silvanet brings us closer to a future where devastating fires can be prevented before they even start.”

With the introduction of Gen-4-Pro, Dryad continues to set new standards in wildfire prevention technology—offering governments, utilities, and landowners a powerful tool to detect fires earlier, respond faster, and reduce environmental and economic damage.

The Gen-4-Pro Silvanet Wildfire Sensor is available immediately for deployment worldwide.