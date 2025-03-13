DStv relaxes stance on concurrent streaming

DStv says its update offers customers flexibility.

Pay-TV service DStv has relaxed its clampdown on concurrent streaming, which it put the brakes on in 2022.

The company has announced that from today, all DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact customers will have access to two concurrent streams as part of their subscription, giving them the freedom to watch on any device, including smart TVs, laptops or smartphones.

According to DStv, the update offers greater flexibility, making it easier for customers to watch what they want, when they want.

DStv Stream standalone customers will benefit from an additional concurrent stream on any device, it notes.

From 22 March 2022, DStv parent MultiChoice put an end to the practice of password sharing, or concurrent streaming, saying some of its customers were grossly abusing the service.

As expected, there was a huge outcry when the plug was pulled on the functionality.

Now, the video entertainment company says the latest development builds on the DStv Stream enhancements introduced last year.

These include cloud PVR functionality that offers the ability to pause and rewind up to 24 hours without a decoder, an improved “Watch from Start” feature, a refreshed interface with personalised recommendations, better overall stability and AI-driven content suggestions.

Also included is the ability for parents to set up age-restricted kids’ profiles across live and on-demand content.

The announcement comes as DStv continues to lose subscribers in droves, while it also faces stiff competition from global streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+.

In its latest financial results, MutiChoice said DStv subscribers reduced by 800 000, while profit dwindled by close to R7 billion.

The company says the return of the second stream adds value to DStv’s Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages.

It notes that DStv Premium customers, who already receive Showmax at no extra cost, now have access to two DStv streams and two Showmax streams, bringing their total concurrent streaming options to four.

DStv Compact customers also now have two DStv streams, can add Showmax to their subscription at a discount and receive two Showmax streams, giving them four concurrent streaming options in total, it adds.

“With shifting viewing habits and growing connectivity, it’s the right time to bring back the second stream to supplement our overall value proposition,” says Byron du Plessis, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

“With 150 million monthly views, the DStv Stream platform continues to grow. DStv satellite customers can access DStv Stream for free, but it is also available as a standalone streaming option."