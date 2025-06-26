DuxNet ECO unmanaged switches bring reliable networking within reach for South African SMEs

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager, Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

Stable and reliable networking is a basic requirement for businesses regardless of size or industry. Even the smallest local companies can benefit from video calls, cloud apps, IP security cameras, smart office devices and VOIP telephony. However, building the right network infrastructure is not always easy, especially when enterprise-grade solutions often come with price tags far beyond the reach of many SMEs.

Duxbury Networking understands this reality better than most. As a trusted local distributor with decades of experience in the South African market, the company has recently introduced its own DuxNet ECO Unmanaged Switch Series. These are specifically designed to meet the needs of SMEs that demand reliable, high-quality networking without having to pay enterprise-level prices.

Professional-grade networking without the complexity

Unlike many consumer-grade switches sold online, the DuxNet ECO switches are built for business environments. It offers a highly cost-effective way for SMEs to expand their networks confidently, knowing they are investing in equipment that is built to professional standards, backed by local expertise and designed to work across a range of business applications.

While these are unmanaged switches (meaning no complex configurations are required), they still offer key features that help businesses run smoother, from power over ethernet (POE+) to support for VLANs and extended POE modes. Simply put, it is reliable switching that just works, designed for the unique needs of the local environment.

Three models, designed for real-world SME needs

The DuxNet ECO range offers three models, giving businesses the flexibility to choose exactly what fits their environment:

DUX106GEP: A compact six-port Gigabit Ethernet switch, ideal for small offices or branch locations that need high-speed connectivity with minimal set-up. It includes four POE+ ports with a total POE budget of 65W, making it perfect for powering VOIP phones, wireless access points or a few IP cameras, all from a small desktop switch.

For businesses with larger connectivity needs, this 10-port model provides eight POE+ Gigabit ports and two uplink ports. With a 96W total POE budget, it is designed to handle multiple devices simultaneously, making it ideal for SMEs deploying surveillance, phones, printers and WiFi across their office space.

Similar in port count to the DUX1010GEP, this model adds extra flexibility for businesses planning ahead. In addition to eight POE+ Gigabit ports, it features two SFP uplink ports, allowing fibre connectivity options where needed. With a 120W POE budget and the included rack mount kit, it is a strong fit for growing SMEs or those operating in more demanding environments.

Local support, long-term peace of mind

What makes DuxNet ECO especially attractive to local businesses extends beyond the affordable pricing and extensive features. It is also the confidence that comes from buying from a local distributor that understands the market. Every switch in the ECO range comes with a full five-year warranty, backed by Duxbury’s national support network and trusted partner channel. That is peace of mind that many offshore imports simply cannot match.

For SMEs, the choice between cheap no-name networking and expensive enterprise equipment has often felt like a difficult balancing act. The DuxNet ECO Unmanaged Switch Series bridges that gap, delivering professional-grade reliability, designed for business, priced for SMEs and fully supported here at home.

For more information or to discuss which model best fits your business environment, contact Duxbury Networking on (011) 351 9800 or info@duxnet.co.za.