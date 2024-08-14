DuxNet expands enterprise switch range with fibre-optic switch

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has announced the launch of the DuxNet DUX108F2G Gigabit unmanaged fibre-optic switch. The DUX108F2G delivers superior performance at an affordable price to reinforce Duxbury’s commitment to making next-level networking technology accessible to everyone.

“The DUX108F2G reflects our focus on providing world-class networking solutions that do not break the bank," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "This product not only meets the growing demand for specialised, value-added networking solutions, but also aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

The DUX108F2G switch features eight Gigabit SFP optical ports and two Gigabit Copper ports, providing expanded connectivity options suitable for a variety of networking environments. With a backplane bandwidth of 20Gbps and a packet forwarding rate of 14.88Mpps, this switch will deliver seamless data transmission to improve the overall efficiency of a corporate network.

Key features of the DUX108F2G include:

Low power consumption: Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the switch ensures stable operation while reducing energy costs.

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the switch ensures stable operation while reducing energy costs. Wide operating temperature range: With a working temperature of 0~45℃, the DUX108F2G delivers consistent performance even in challenging environments.

With a working temperature of 0~45℃, the DUX108F2G delivers consistent performance even in challenging environments. Plug-and-play simplicity: The switch is easy to install and requires no configuration. This makes it convenient for both IT professionals and small businesses.

The DUX108F2G is also part of the Go Green product initiative. Not only does this range boast eco-friendly packaging, but each product ships with free seeds until the end of the year to drive sustainability and help contribute to a greener planet.

The DuxNet product family continues to set the standard for reliability and value in networking solutions. Each product in the range, including the new DUX108F2G, is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and free telephonic support, ensuring customers receive the best possible service and support.

The DUX108F2G is available through Duxbury Networking’s channel partners. For more information on the DuxNet products, contact Duxbury Networking (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, https://www.duxbury.co.za/.