DuxNet expands enterprise switch range with fibre-optic switch

Johannesburg, 14 Aug 2024
Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has announced the launch of the DuxNet DUX108F2G Gigabit unmanaged fibre-optic switch. The DUX108F2G delivers superior performance at an affordable price to reinforce Duxbury’s commitment to making next-level networking technology accessible to everyone.
“The DUX108F2G reflects our focus on providing world-class networking solutions that do not break the bank," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "This product not only meets the growing demand for specialised, value-added networking solutions, but also aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."
The DUX108F2G switch features eight Gigabit SFP optical ports and two Gigabit Copper ports, providing expanded connectivity options suitable for a variety of networking environments. With a backplane bandwidth of 20Gbps and a packet forwarding rate of 14.88Mpps, this switch will deliver seamless data transmission to improve the overall efficiency of a corporate network.
Key features of the DUX108F2G include:
- Low power consumption: Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the switch ensures stable operation while reducing energy costs.
- Wide operating temperature range: With a working temperature of 0~45℃, the DUX108F2G delivers consistent performance even in challenging environments.
- Plug-and-play simplicity: The switch is easy to install and requires no configuration. This makes it convenient for both IT professionals and small businesses.
The DUX108F2G is also part of the Go Green product initiative. Not only does this range boast eco-friendly packaging, but each product ships with free seeds until the end of the year to drive sustainability and help contribute to a greener planet.
The DuxNet product family continues to set the standard for reliability and value in networking solutions. Each product in the range, including the new DUX108F2G, is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and free telephonic support, ensuring customers receive the best possible service and support.
The DUX108F2G is available through Duxbury Networking’s channel partners. For more information on the DuxNet products, contact Duxbury Networking (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, https://www.duxbury.co.za/.
Share
Duxbury Networking
Since its formation in 1984 by CEO, Graham Duxbury, Duxbury Networking has embraced ongoing technological changes within the ICT sector in order to provide its customers with access to the latest trends and solutions. Satisfying the evolving and diverse needs of its customer base is achieved through an emphasis on sourcing cost-effective, high-quality products from carefully selected local and international vendors. Aligned with this is the provision of uncompromising technical support, which is possible due to an extensive investment in the training and upskilling of its team. The company is driven to take an active role in reshaping and redefining the South African digital landscape in its mission to help its customers build a network that will support current and future technologies.
DuxNet
DuxNet is the in-house brand of Duxbury Networking. It is a leading provider of networking solutions designed to deliver next-level performance without breaking the bank. The DuxNet range includes battery cameras, switches, service gateways, and access points, designed to optimise network efficiency and reliability. Enjoy cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank, backed by our limited lifetime warranty and free support.