Dynamic celebration of women in tech

From left to right: Sebina Nong (ZA) - Junior Cloud developer @Absa. Memory Phasha Cybersecurity Analyst @BottomlineIT. Priscilla Molatana Senior Recruiter and Project Administrator @Omni Tell Technology. Precious Phora Cybersecurity Consultant @Hosi.

Dynamic DNA, a Dynamic Technologies group company, strongly supports the growth and development of women in ICT, celebrating and living the ethos of International Women’s Day every day. Sebina Nong, Memory Phasa, Priscilla Molatana and Precious Phora are four vibrant Dynamic DNA graduates who are dreaming big and making their mark.

Sebina Nong is a Junior Cloud Developer with a focus on voice technology. She is employed at a prestigious South African bank, and she aspires to progress to a Senior Cloud Developer position in the near future. She is nearing the completion of her BSc in Computer Science and, proving that hard work and determination will take you places, recently achieved the highest term mark in her class.

Memory Phasha is a Junior Cybersecurity Analyst, committed to promoting a security-first culture and aligning cyber security strategies with business goals. She strives to remain at the forefront of developments within the cyber security industry. As a key member of the cyber security team at an ICT services and solutions company, she specialises in delivering tailored services, including risk assessments, incident response and SIEM solutions. With a foundation in system engineering and over 18 months of experience in cyber security, she has earned several certifications that demonstrate her dedication to ongoing professional growth.

Priscilla Molatana is a Senior Recruiter and Project Administrator for a company focused on SAP implementation and support. She specialises in talent acquisition and project support within the technology industry. She completed a six-month Work-Integrated Learning programme, leading to a permanent role at the company. Keenly aware of the need to continually upskill and grow her capabilities, she enjoys discovering new technologies and participating in workshops to enhance her knowledge and skills in her field.

Precious Phora is a Cybersecurity Consultant at an ICT and business solutions service company. She is a passionate cyber security professional committed to protecting businesses from online dangers. With experience as an applications copywriter and system developer, she brings a unique perspective to the field of cyber security. She firmly believes that all organisations face the threat of cyber attacks, and that only by constantly upskilling herself can she remain ahead of the game. Ultimately, Phora aims to achieve the role of Chief Information Security Officer.

These women have in common a drive to be the best in their field. They are dedicated to and passionate about their roles in the ICT industry. They are also keenly aware of the support they have received from companies such as Dynamic DNA, and are determined to repay that support by lighting the way for those young women who will follow in their footsteps.

Dynamic DNA and parent company, Dynamic Technologies, both salute these four women for the hard work and commitment they have consistently applied to their career journeys, and encourage them to maintain their focus and drive to reach their dreams.