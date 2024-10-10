Subscribe
E-sports meets education at Curro’s Clash National LAN competition

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 10 Oct 2024
Winners of the Rocket League u14, Curro Brackenfell Team 1.
Curro Schools hosted the Curro Clash National LAN 2024 competition last week as part of its Esports initiative.

The four-day competition took place in Curro Durbanville in Cape Town and Curro Krugersdorp in Gauteng, as well as online.

“Research shows that nurturing collaboration from a young age improves problem-solving, sparks innovation, and contributes to individual success," the school stated. "These vital skills are not only cultivated in the sports field but also in the expanding world of e-sports, where learners are increasingly finding opportunities to collaborate and grow.”

Following the success of the inaugural Curro Clash LAN events in 2023, 470 young gamers took part this year for a chance to win prizes sponsored by Acer for Education. The school also acknowledged the African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) for their role in managing the tournament and making the event memorable.

Learners competed in various age groups across games like Minecraft Education, Rocket League, and Overwatch 2. As teams battled it out for a top spot, the event was also streamed on Curro Esport Twitch and Curro Sport YouTube. 

Winners of Minecraft PVP U14 Curro Durbanville.
Magdeleen de Kock, Curro’s learning and development facilitator and Esports project lead, says Curro is leading innovation in South African education by making digital learning accessible and fun.

"Although online gaming is often misunderstood, e-sports has gained incredible popularity over the past decade for good reason,” she says. “Events like the Curro Clash LAN encourage social interaction with peers, teamwork, communication, and strategic thinking. Beyond that, learners also benefit from improved hand-eye coordination, quick thinking, and enhanced problem-solving skills.”

De Kock adds that the planning is already underway for the 2025 competition.

Winners of the Overwatch Opens, Curro Durbanville.
TitleSchoolTeamRank
ValorantPaul Roos Gymnasium1st
Curro Somerset WestJaggers2nd
Curro Aurora High School3rd
Overwatch under 14Curro Krugersdorp Primary SchoolTeam 11st
Curro Durbanville Primary School2nd
Curro Krugersdorp Primary SchoolTeam 43rd
Overwatch OpensCurro Durbanville High School1st
Paul Roos Gymnasium2nd
Curro Aurora High School3rd
Rocket League under 14Curro Brackenfell Primary SchoolTeam 11st
Curro Brackenfell Primary SchoolTeam 22nd
Curro Krugersdorp Primary SchoolTeam 23rd
Rocket League OpenCurro Durbanville High School1st
Paul Roos GymnasiumTeam 12nd
Curro Krugersdorp High School3rd
Minecraft PVP under 14Curro Durbanville Primary SchoolTeam 11st
Curro Brackenfell Primary SchoolTeam 22nd
Curro Waterfall Primary School3rd
Minecraft PVP OpensPinelands High School1st
Curro Krugersdorp High SchoolTeam 12nd
Curro Brackenfell Primary SchoolTeam 13rd
Minecraft Build Battles under 14Curro Durbanville Primary School1st
Curro Waterfall Primary School2nd
Curro Krugersdorp PrimaryTeam 13rd
Minecraft Build Battles OpensCurro Mossel Bay High School1st
Curro Waterfall High School2nd

