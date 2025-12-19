E-tags now at major toll plazas across SA

The e-tag can be loaded and topped up at selected mainline toll plazas.

Road users who will be travelling long distances on national roads this festive season are encouraged to avoid the hassle of waiting in long queues at toll gates by using an e-toll tag. According to the South African National Roads AgencyLimited (SANRAL), SA is one of the first countries in the world to introduce the use of automated lanes and automated payment on its toll roads, where motorists only need to register one account.

This speeds up the traffic flow at toll plazas on the freeways, eliminates waiting time at booths and provides road users with a single toll bill for all their journeys. The use of e-tags at toll plazas across the country remains the smartest payment method for road users. “Shesha lanes [a dedicated automated toll lane for vehicles with e-tags] allow road users to slow down while the system reads the e-tag, opens the boom and the road user experiences seamless travel.

“The interoperability of e-tags at all SANRAL toll plazas across the country is just another way to ensure hassle-free travel and uninterrupted mobility ,” says SANRAL. An e-tag starter pack is obtainable from SANRAL Customer Service Centres and a selection of retail outlets in major centres such as Pick n’ Pay, Shoprite, and Checkers. E-Tags can now be used to pay the toll plazas listed below, provided that there are sufficient funds in the user’s account. SANRAL operated toll routes:

• N1 North Toll Route – Capricorn, Kranskop, Nyl, Sebetiela and Baobab toll plazas. • N17 Toll Route – Gosforth, Dalpark, Denne, Leandra, Ermelo and Trichardt toll plazas. • N1 South/R30 Toll Route – Grasmere, Vaal, Verkeerdevlei and Brandfort toll plazas. • N2 South Coast Toll Route – Oribi, Umtentweni and Izotsha toll plazas. • N3 Mariannhill toll plaza.

In addition, all toll plazas on the N3 Toll Concession (N3 route) toll routes and all toll plazas on the N1/N4 Bakwena toll route accept an e-tag.

Signage at the plaza will indicate where road users can use an e-tag. Your tag can be used at:

• All lanes at the SANRAL operated toll routes. • There are also specially marked Shesha Lanes, which are exclusively for tag users. These lanes are for tagged light vehicles only. • At specifically marked lanes at the N1/N4 Bakwena and N3TC (N3 route) toll plazas.

The e-tag can be loaded and topped up in any of the following ways:

• At selected mainline toll plazas across SA (during office hours). • At self-service terminal devices. • Electronic funds transfer. • At participating retailers, including Pick ’n Pay and Checkers. • At any Advanced First National Bank ATM which has a note accepting facility.