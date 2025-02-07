e4’s Girls in STEM celebrate matric success and bright futures

Phylla Jele, e4’s Head of HR and Transformation with the 2024 Girls in STEM matriculants. (Image: e4)

The Girls in STEM Awards Ceremony, hosted on 31 January 2025, marked a significant milestone in the journey of the young women who have defied the odds to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This year, 100% of the programme’s matric cohort passed their exams, with many securing scholarships and university placements in sought-after STEM disciplines.

The Girls in STEM programme, launched in 2021 by Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, in partnership with e4, is designed to equip young women with the knowledge, mentorship and confidence to succeed in technology-driven fields. Over the past four years, the programme has created opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach, transforming academic potential into real-world success.

This year’s top achievers include:

Talitha Moosa , who achieved 95% in physical sciences and 96% in mathematics, will be studying actuarial science at Wits University.

, who achieved 95% in physical sciences and 96% in mathematics, will be studying actuarial science at Wits University. Mbali Shata , who earned distinctions in mathematics and physical science, has secured a bursary to study medicine at SMU.

, who earned distinctions in mathematics and physical science, has secured a bursary to study medicine at SMU. Aisha Patel, a standout performer in mathematics and physical science, has received orange carpet offers from both UCT and UJ for computer science.

According to Candice Kern-Thomas, CEO of Melisizwe, this programme is about more than just academic achievement – it’s about creating a pipeline of future leaders in STEM.

“These young women are not just excelling academically – they are breaking barriers in an industry where female representation is still lacking. Their success is proof that with the right support, talent and determination can thrive. e4 was the first corporate sponsor to believe in this vision, and their investment has helped make this journey possible.”

Beyond funding, e4 has provided mentorship, career exposure and guidance throughout the students’ high school careers. Phylla Jele, Human Resources and Transformation Executive at e4, says: “This programme is not about charity, it’s about building the future of the tech industry in South Africa. We believe that empowering young women in STEM is both a corporate and a national responsibility. These young minds are the innovators, problem-solvers and leaders who will drive our economy forward.”

Top Achiever Talitha Moosa, who achieved 95% in physical sciences and 96% in mathematics. (Image: e4)

With a 51% retention rate from 2021, the programme has demonstrated its effectiveness in keeping girls engaged in STEM subjects while fostering confidence, ambition and excellence. Many of the graduates have already been accepted into top universities with financial assistance, underscoring the tangible impact of sustained corporate and educational collaboration.

As the programme enters its next phase, Melisizwe and e4 are focused on expanding its reach to more communities and ensuring that even more young women have the opportunity to pursue STEM careers.

“We have proven that this model works,” says Kern-Thomas. “Now it’s time to scale. We need more industry players to step up, invest in education and help create a truly inclusive digital future.”

The Girls in STEM Awards Ceremony is a moment of celebration, but more importantly, it is a call to action. By investing in young women, corporates, educators and policymakers can help shape a South Africa where talent – not circumstances – determine a child’s future.