Eastnets Launches FinCrime Intelligence Platform to Unify Financial Crime Investigations

Eastnets, a global provider of compliance and payment solutions, today announced the launch of FinCrime Intelligence Platform (FCIP), a new investigation and orchestration layer that helps financial institutions unify financial crime operations, improve investigator productivity and gain a single view of risk across AML, sanctions, KYC and fraud.

As financial crime operations grow in complexity, many institutions struggle with fragmented investigation tools and inconsistent workflows. FCIP addresses this challenge by providing a single, governed workspace for managing cases across compliance domains - without replacing existing detection systems.

Eastnets’ FinCrime Intelligence Platform delivers centralised case management across AML, sanctions screening and KYC, structured, multi‑level investigative workflows with assistive, explainable AI to support, and not replace, human decision-making, providing full audit trails and management oversight. By consolidating AML, fraud, KYC, and screening into one investigation layer, it creates a single risk view: enabling faster decisions, one consistent risk view, lower costs, and less lost business.

“Financial crime investigations have become more complex and time consuming, but the way cases are handled has not evolved at the same pace. Cases remain across multiple systems, teams and payment rails with manual handoffs and duplicated effort,” said Baiba Miezere, Group Product Development Director at Eastnets.

“FinCrime Intelligence Platform gives institutions the control, visibility and auditability they need - while keeping investigators firmly in charge and reducing operational costs.”

Built on Eastnets’ long-standing experience supporting regulated institutions worldwide, FCIP provides a future-ready foundation for financial crime convergence while remaining aligned with regulatory expectations.

FinCrime Intelligence Platform is available immediately to existing and new Eastnets customers.