eBook: Definitive guide to business-critical apps and databases on Nutanix Cloud Platform

Business-critical apps require modern infrastructure.

Enterprises have often relied on three-tier infrastructure and storage area networks (SANs) to run business-critical applications and their associated databases. This includes critical applications such as ERP, CRM, HR, collaboration and analytics, as well as industry-specific apps and numerous business applications created in-house.



However, in response to accelerating digital transformation, enterprises across all industries are shifting to a higher gear and becoming application development factories.

IDC estimates that by 2026, 750 million new applications will come to market. This surge in application development is causing IT decision-makers to reconsider their infrastructure choices. More and more organisations are choosing a hybrid multicloud strategy, with applications and databases spanning on-premises data centres, edge, public clouds, colocation facilities and service providers.

The hybrid multicloud approach is not well supported by legacy infrastructure or public cloud.

Legacy three-tier infrastructure is too costly, with high OPEX due to complex management and frequent forklift upgrades. Flexibility is limited and three-tier platforms cannot be easily extended to the cloud. Legacy solutions lack the agility to meet rapidly-changing requirements, and operational complexity robs valuable time from IT staff.

Public cloud solutions provide automation, but they lack the flexibility to extend to other public clouds, on-premises data centres, edge locations, or service providers. Public clouds may not accommodate all the specific databases you’re using today, creating a need for time-consuming re-platforming.

Modern infrastructure is needed that can support all business-critical applications and databases (old and new), and capable of spanning on-premises, cloud and other environments.

