EH Group Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

EH FUEL CELLS receive ISO 9001 (Graphic: Business Wire)

EH Group is proud to announce that we have secured ISO 9001 granted by leading global certification body SQS. Their rigorous audit process confirmed that our development and production processes meet the highest international standard for quality management. The implementation of this standard highlights our focus on quality and continuous improvement.

Standards

“Preparing for ISO 9001 certification has meant involving the entire team, and going to the core of our technology development and production processes. Achieving it demonstrates that we have established robust and well-defined procedures across all our business activities,” states Danny Knippen, Safety, Reliability & Certification Engineer.

“The ISO 9001 certification is an important milestone for the company and shows our commitment to delivering high quality fuel cell technology and products to our clients,” says Mardit Matian, EH Group Founder.