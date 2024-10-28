EH Group Launches EH-TRACE 250kW Fuel Cell System

Decarbonising high power applications has never been easier. Following several years of intense development, EH Group is proud to launch its EH-TRACE M-250kW Fuel Cell System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028178580/en/

A plug & play power solution featuring EH's advanced stack technology and AI/ML based control system. It offers unrivalled performance, versatility and cost reduction potential - based on our single stack platform EH-87 and single balance of plant. A fully integrated power module, it includes fuel cell system, heat exchanger and DC/DC for ease of implementation.

Modular in design, it can easily be configured for up to 3MW power in a standard 40ft container. Our uniquely simplified FC system architecture delivers a minimum electrical efficiency of >50%.

It has been developed for high power stationary applications such as data-centres, micro-grids and back-up power. Furthermore, it meets the challenging power needs and safety standards of the maritime sector and has already secured Approval In Principle from certification body DNV.

“The launch of EH-TRACE 250kW is a key milestone in the decarbonisation potential of our innovative fuel cell technology. Our team has designed a unique product that genuinely meets the operational requirements of large stationary and marine applications,” says Mardit Matian, EH Group Founder. “This opens up a new set of market opportunities to provide reliable CO2 free power to data centres, marine vessels, transport & logistics hubs, and many more,” added Christopher Brandon, co-Founder.