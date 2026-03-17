Eighty-four percent of small businesses make payroll errors; here’s how to fix it

Stephen Howe, Director of Times 3 Technologies (T3T).

Payroll is one of the biggest headaches for medium-sized businesses. Small HR teams or finance managers often juggle compliance, accurate pay runs and employee engagement, and mistakes are common. In fact, a recent survey found that 84% of small businesses have made payroll errors, with nearly half facing penalties as a result (Simply Business). Sage Payroll Advanced (SPA) now offers a cloud-based solution that simplifies payroll while integrating essential HR capabilities, bringing tools once reserved for large corporates within reach of growing businesses.

“This launch marks a real turning point for medium-sized businesses,” says Stephen Howe, Director of Times 3 Technologies (T3T), a South African Platinum Sage business partner and provider of software implementation services. “SMEs can now offer their employees meaningful engagement and self-service tools, without the overhead and complexity that usually comes with enterprise-level systems. Payroll and HR no longer have to be separate, tedious tasks, they can now work together seamlessly.

“We’ve seen first-hand how integrating HR with payroll changes the employee experience,” Howe explains. “When people can view payslips, request leave or track claims from their mobile devices, it creates a sense of transparency and trust. That kind of engagement has not been feasible for smaller businesses before.”

Sage Payroll Advanced is designed for businesses with up to 700 employees, offering a single, secure platform that automates routine payroll tasks while ensuring compliance with constantly changing legislation. By simplifying the pay process into just three steps, SPA reduces errors and frees HR teams to focus on higher-value work. Historical pay runs, individual payslips and statutory reporting (like UIF declarations and IRP5s) are all handled within the platform, giving business owners and HR managers confidence that payroll is accurate, secure and compliant. Beyond payroll, SPA includes essential HR features such as employee records management, leave tracking and reporting. Businesses can digitise documentation, track multiple time-off policies and gradually expand into more advanced modules, including shift planning, recruitment, performance management, time sheets and expenses. The platform’s cloud-based design ensures teams can access HR data and collaborate from anywhere, with employees empowered to self-serve via a mobile app.

“This is about more than payroll, it’s about creating a smarter, more connected workplace,” Howe says. “When HR and payroll are integrated, managers spend less time chasing paperwork and more time making decisions that impact growth and employee satisfaction. It’s a win-win for both the business and its people.”

The platform also supports bulk employee uploads, a step-by-step Quick Add Wizard and seamless integration with Sage HR, making onboarding new staff faster and more accurate. Multiple pay cycles, background exports/imports, flexible recurrence settings and a powerful calculation engine automate even the most complex payroll scenarios, helping businesses scale without increasing administrative burden.

For growing companies, Sage Payroll Advanced represents a significant step forward. It provides the tools to pay people accurately, ensure compliance and foster engagement, and all from a single cloud-based platform. As Howe concludes: “Payroll confidence starts here. Businesses can finally take control of their HR and payroll processes while giving employees the experience they deserve.”

In an era where employee engagement and efficient administration are increasingly critical, Sage Payroll Advanced bridges the gap for medium-sized businesses, offering enterprise-level capabilities in a package designed for growth, simplicity and reliability.