Electrocool: The liquid cooling revolution for data centres

Electrocool promises a sustainable future for the digital age. (Image: Supplied)

The modern world revolves around data centres, silently powering the streaming services, AI breakthroughs and cloud computing we rely on daily. Yet, behind the scenes, these facilities are grappling with an escalating crisis: the servers that fuel our digital lives generate immense heat, and traditional cooling systems are struggling to keep pace. Enter Engineered Fluids, the innovative company behind Electrocool, a groundbreaking solution that replaces outdated air-cooling systems with a bold new approach: submerging servers in a revolutionary, non-conductive liquid. Imagine a server floating in a sleek, hi-tech "liquid refrigerator", drastically reducing energy use while supercharging efficiency.

As global energy demands rise and climate concerns grow, Electrocool doesn’t just offer a better way to cool – it promises a sustainable future for the digital age.

Key context:

The problem with air cooling :

: The heat generated by modern AI and machine-learning servers has skyrocketed, with racks producing 30kW–50kW of heat – six times more than servers a decade ago.

Air cooling, which once sufficed, is now inefficient, costly and wasteful. Cooling alone accounts for up to 40% of a data centre’s total electricity bill.

How Electrocool works :

: Single-phase immersion cooling : Instead of relying on fans and air, servers are submerged in Electrocool’s specially engineered dielectric fluid. This fluid absorbs heat 1 600 times more effectively than air.

Massive heat removal : One Electrocool tank can handle 300kW of heat; cooling racks packed with high-density servers.

Sustainability game-changer :

: Ninety-five percent + energy savings : Electrocool reduces cooling energy use to a fraction of traditional systems, achieving PUE values as low as 1.01 to 1.05 in optimised set-ups.

Zero water use : Unlike traditional systems that consume millions of gallons of water annually, Electrocool operates in a closed-loop, water-free system.

Real-world impact :

: Through collaborations with the Open Compute Project (OCP), Electrocool is helping to redefine standards for hyperscale operators like Meta and Google. These partnerships signal a shift toward more sustainable, efficient cooling solutions.

Electrocool isn’t just a product – it’s a catalyst for the next generation of data centres. By delivering unprecedented energy efficiency, eliminating water waste and optimising hardware performance, it positions Engineered Fluids at the forefront of the battle against the growing environmental footprint of our digital world.