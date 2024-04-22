ELO Digital Office highlights digitalisation trends at ECM breakfast event

Bringing together local partners and customers.

Software provider ELO Digital Office launched the first of its enterprise content management (ECM) executive breakfast events in Johannesburg recently. The event brought together more than 60 local partners and customers, offering insights into the latest trends in and highlighting ELO’s advanced, integrated platform approach to ECM. Karl Heinz Mosbach, CEO of ELO Digital Office, presented the company’s development roadmap, its competitive edge in the ECM market and its unique differentiators.

Attendees lauded the adaptability and versatility of ELO’s solutions across various industries. Michael Nyathi, Head of Commercial at Tech ExDigital Solutions, an ELO business partner, emphasised the increasing demand for integrating ECM with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. “This event gave me good insights into the benefits of working with ELO Digital Office. We have partnered with them since last year, and we are already gaining traction in terms of the opportunities we are working on. We are excited about their product roadmap and believe we can align ourselves well to exploit future opportunities,” Nyathi remarked.

Siseko Mni, Executive Head at IoT Public Sector, Vodacom, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of digitalisation in streamlining business processes. He appreciated the insights and solutions that were shared at the event: “The take-home message is ‘think digital’ – ELO has solutions that can be used to digitalise and automate business processes and integrate with back-end systems.”

Paddy Ndlovu, sales and marketing manager at NALESA TBC, part of the Maponya Group, highlighted the event for its informative content on digital transformation: “It outlined digitising of business and moving away from a paper-centric operation to make workflows and records management easier, for intelligent information management. The solution that really stood out for me is the contract solution, which simplifies the management of contracts.”

Jasper Han, Business Development Manager at Huawei Cloud, noted the valuable knowledge gained at the event, particularly in optical character recognition technology, and looks forward to future collaborations with ELO.

The ECM breakfast not only showcased ELO Digital Office’s commitment to advancing digital solutions, but also fostered a collaborative environment for partners and clients. With a focus on innovative opportunities and strategic alignments, the event set the stage for continued growth in the digital business landscape across Africa.

In his speech to the participants, Mosbach emphasised: “As businesses navigate the complexities of digital transformation, digitalisation must align seamlessly with existing business processes, serving as a reflection of the organisation’s ethos. The true measure of success lies not just in technological adoption, but in how it inspires and empowers employees, adding tangible value to every facet of operations. At ELO Digital Office, our commitment is to provide solutions that not only streamline workflows, but also ignite a culture of innovation, driving our clients toward greater success in the digital era.”

