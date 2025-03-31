Elon Musk's xAI acquires X social media platform

Tech billionaire Elon Musk. (Photograph by Royal Society)

South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday announced his artificial intelligence (AI) firm, xAI, has acquired X (formerly known as Twitter) in an all-stock transaction.

Musk said the combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion.

In October 2022, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, stating it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

In his recent tweet, Musk said that since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centres at unprecedented speed and scale.

“X is the digital town square where more than 600 million active users go to find the real-time source of ground truth and, in the last two years, has been transformed into one of the most efficient companies in the world, positioning it to deliver scalable future growth.”

Musk noted that xAI and X’s futures are intertwined, adding that as of Friday, 28 March 2025, a step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent has officially been taken.

“This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach. The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people, while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress.

“I would like to recognise the hardcore dedication of everyone at xAI and X that has brought us to this point. This is just the beginning,” commented Musk.