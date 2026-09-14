Employee experience not an HR initiative – it's a business strategy

Amit Sahni, Director of Sales, Exaze. (Image: AI-enhanced)

More than 25 years in technology sales and business development – including close to six years building Exaze's presence in South Africa since joining in January 2021 – have taught me things that no management textbook quite captures. The clearest lesson is this: the quality of what you deliver to your customers is inseparable from the quality of the experience you create for your people. Zig Ziglar put it plainly: "You don't build a business. You build people, and then people build the business." In my experience, that is not a motivational slogan – it is an operational truth.

In a technology services business, your product – in the most honest sense – is the capability, judgment and commitment of your people. When a client in financial services or healthcare trusts you to deliver a critical technology programme, they are trusting your team. That makes employee experience not a peripheral concern – it is core to your ability to compete and deliver.

From engagement surveys to lived experience

For a long time, most organisations – including technology companies – treated employee experience as a subset of HR. It lived behind engagement surveys, occasional team-building days and a set of values printed on the office wall. Leadership paid attention to it when retention numbers looked bad, and then moved on when they stabilised.

That approach is no longer sufficient – and the market is making this clear. In an era of social media, what happens inside an organisation does not stay inside. Glassdoor reviews, LinkedIn conversations and word of mouth among professionals mean that how your people feel about working for you is effectively public. For a company like Exaze, which competes for specialist technical talent in a market where skills are scarce, reputation as an employer is a strategic asset.

We have learned that the gap between what a company says it values and what employees actually experience day to day is where trust either builds or breaks down.

The shift from employee engagement to employee experience is more than a change in terminology. Engagement asks whether people feel good about their job at a given moment. Experience asks something deeper: does working here help people grow, do meaningful work and operate in an environment where they are treated fairly? The latter is harder to measure but far more consequential.

What is actually driving the change

Several converging forces are making this a boardroom conversation rather than an HR one. Workplaces have become significantly more demanding. In the technology sector in particular, delivery pressures are intense, client expectations have risen sharply and the always-on nature of digital work means the boundaries between professional and personal life have eroded. In that environment, a poor internal experience does not just affect morale – it affects the quality of delivery, the accuracy of the work and, ultimately, the client relationship.

What we consistently observe in our own interactions and in conversations with clients across banking, insurance, retail and healthcare is that salary and job title are no longer the primary drivers of employee commitment. People are making career decisions based on the fairness of processes, the tone of leadership, the degree of autonomy in their role and whether the organisation they work for is genuinely investing in their development. Exaze's structured training programmes – from graduate internships to professional upskilling in cloud, AI and automation – are a direct response to this reality.

"The organisations that appear modern in their branding but run on outdated internal practices are losing people fast. Talented professionals can identify the gap immediately."

Stop polishing the survey. Start listening to the story

One of the most common mistakes I see is organisations treating the employee survey as the intervention rather than the diagnostic. They refine the questions, benchmark against industry averages and present the results at a leadership offsite – and then move on. The employees, meanwhile, notice that nothing changed.

What actually improves employee experience is far less dramatic and far more consistent: clear, honest communication from leadership. Genuine recognition of individual and team contributions. Realistic workload planning that reflects actual capacity rather than optimistic projections. And, critically, leaders who are willing to act on small, specific improvements rather than issuing grand statements about culture that never reach daily working life.

When people feel heard and supported, something measurable happens: they commit more fully to shared goals, collaboration improves and the kind of quiet disengagement that quietly undermines delivery starts to disappear. Trust, once established, compounds.

What this means for the customers we work with

As someone who works on the commercial side of Exaze, I want to be direct about why I think this matters to any organisation considering engaging us. The way a company treats its people is the single most reliable signal of how it will treat its clients.

Our sales philosophy at Exaze is built on the same foundation as our employee philosophy: we are not here for the quick win. We will only take on work where we are confident we can add genuine value. If a solution is not right for a customer, or if we are not the right people to help them, we say so – even if it means walking away from a commercial opportunity. That is not a sales tactic. It is how we are built.

The best client relationships we have built over the years started not with a signed contract, but with an honest conversation about what the customer actually needed – and whether we were truly the right fit to deliver it.

In practice, what this means for organisations engaging Exaze is straightforward. You work directly with experienced engineers and consultants who are invested in your outcomes, not account managers passing instructions down a chain. You get transparent communication – including when something is not going to plan. And you get a partner whose team is stable, motivated and genuinely committed to the work, because we have built the kind of internal environment that retains good people.

In the technology services market, there is no shortage of vendors. What is scarce is a partner that approaches your problem the way you would approach it yourself – with honesty, accountability and a genuine stake in the outcome. That is what Exaze's people-first culture makes possible, and it is what we bring to every client engagement.

A strategic priority, not a side project

The technology sector in South Africa faces a specific version of this challenge. Skills are scarce, the competition for good people is intense, and the cost of losing an experienced engineer or consultant – in lost productivity, recruitment and ramp-up time – is significant. Organisations that treat employee experience as a cost-saving exercise rather than an investment consistently find themselves in a cycle of high turnover and underperformance.

Exaze has made a deliberate choice to build its growth on the back of people development – not just in terms of technical skills, but in terms of the environment it creates for the people who choose to work with Exaze. That means investing in structured career paths, creating genuine feedback loops between teams and leadership, and building the kind of culture where performance is recognised and people are trusted to do their best work.

Employee experience is not a good-to-have. It is the foundation on which everything else a business cares about – productivity, retention, client delivery and revenue – is built.

The businesses that will lead in the next decade are not necessarily the ones with the biggest budgets or the most sophisticated technology. They will be the ones that have built organisations where people do their best work because they genuinely want to – not because they have no better option. As Richard Branson has long argued: take care of your people and the business will take care of itself.

Amit Sahni is Director of Sales at Exaze. For more information, visit www.exazeit.com.