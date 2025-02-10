Empower your teams to effortlessly create on-brand content with Adobe Express

Adobe Express. (Image: Dax Data)

Today, millions of SMEs, marketers, sales teams and knowledge workers turn to Adobe Express to promote and grow their ideas, passions and businesses.

Creative teams can create brand kits and templates to enable marketing, HR, sales and communications teams or agencies to make all the content they need, while staying on brand. “Adobe Express makes it simple for users to create assets on the spot. They can select a pre-made template for social media, customise it with their branded fonts and colours, adjust the layout and finish in just a few clicks,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dax Data.

For creative professionals, Adobe Express is a companion application to Adobe Creative Cloud – available with their subscription on desktop and mobile at no extra cost. Seamless integrations with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator make it simple to expand the power of what they’re able to create – a creativity multiplier that allows them to easily add animation, music and video to their designs and resize for any social media channel in just a click.

Adobe Express offers effortless ways to combine video clips, artwork, animations and audio through intuitive drag-and-drop functionality. Now, you can use the innovative capabilities of Adobe Firefly's generative AI and quickly complete one-click tasks in the all-in-one editor.

Adobe Express also unlocks workflows between creative professionals and their colleagues inside and outside of their organisation – powering seamless collaboration that’s free.

Adobe Express. (Image: Dax Data)

Adobe Creative Cloud brings everything together. Designers and marketers can collaborate seamlessly: a designer can make updates in Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop and instantly share them with marketers, without altering their existing templates. This ensures marketers are always working with the latest version, eliminating the back-and-forth and making the process smoother and more efficient.

More power to creators

Adobe recently announced new features that will give creative professionals even more ways to take their designs further. Here are the highlights:

For many creative teams, fulfilling the crush of content requests is a challenge – and many departments don’t have dedicated studio support. With new Controlled Templates with enforced locks and brand controls , creative professionals can enable marketers and business users with tools to create the content they need to do their jobs while enforcing brand integrity.

, creative professionals can enable marketers and business users with tools to create the content they need to do their jobs while enforcing brand integrity. And with new Shared Calendars , brand managers can now review and edit planned social posts before publishing, helping ensure that both look-and-feel and brand voice stay on point.

, brand managers can now review and edit planned social posts before publishing, helping ensure that both look-and-feel and brand voice stay on point. Adobe Express is also bringing its make-anything superpowers to other environments. A new integration with Slack, HubSpot and Webflow lets creative pros meet each other – and their non-pro colleagues – on familiar ground with tools that make it easy for imaginations to flow.

Boost marketing agility

Bringing Adobe Express into organisational workflows can significantly boost marketing agility. Tasks that once took days, like creating digital assets and campaign materials, are now done in minutes, saving valuable time. With fewer handoffs and automation, organisations have the potential to increase efficiency tenfold.

Adobe Express. (Image: Dax Data)

Adobe Express allows marketers to run more campaigns, streamline asset creation and maintain brand consistency, all while enabling their creatives to focus on ideation and innovation rather than repetitive tasks. The Adobe Express team is excited to bring creators more creative options and more tools to help free up time and space so they can focus on the powerful work that only they can do.

Try the free version of Adobe Express here. To unlock the full capabilities of this software, you can activate a paid subscription of Adobe Express for Teams, which includes 250 generative credits, brand kits, controls and template locking for brand consistency, security tools and more.

Save over 50% on this incredible introductory promo for new seats, Ts & Cs apply. E&OE. Contact Dax Data for more information: sales@daxdata.co.za.