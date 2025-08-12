Empowering women in connectivity: ICL Yushu Academy celebrates Women’s Month with skills, confidence, career development

Empowering women through certified training.

As South Africa commemorates Women’s Month, ICL Yushu Academy proudly reaffirms its commitment to empowering women through certified, skills-based training in fibre optics. By offering MICT-SETA-accredited courses, the academy is actively addressing the gender gap in the telecoms industry and helping women gain access to meaningful careers in a high-demand industry.

Why fibre optics? Why now?

Fibre optics form the backbone of today’s digital world, enabling internet access, mobile data, smart cities and cloud technology. For women, this sector’s growing demand presents an opportunity not only for employment but for personal growth, financial independence, flexible work and career advancement.

Creating space for women to grow

The impact of ICL Yushu Academy’s training is best seen in the journeys of women like Sarina Kotlolo, a student who participated in the July 2025 Certified Fibre Optic Technician (CFOTT) course. “I really enjoyed the OTDR practicals; it gave me a realistic idea of how to deal with real-life situations,” she said.

Training that builds.

More than technical skills

Under the guidance of Dean of Students, Jabu Mdaka, the academy blends technical instruction with personal mentorship – an approach that supports learners at all levels. “We’re not just teaching fibre,” said Mdaka. “We’re building confidence, problem-solving abilities and workplace readiness. Women shouldn’t just see themselves as capable, they must know they’re essential to the future of this industry.”

A platform for inclusive economic growth

Zach Yacumakis, CEO of IC Logistix, sees the academy as a launchpad for inclusive development across the continent. “Africa’s digital transformation must include women,” he said. “We’re proud to help women gain high-value technical skills, enter the workforce and rise into leadership. Fibre is the future and women deserve to shape it.”

Join the movement

The academy’s mission extends beyond the classroom. With ongoing mentorship, advanced training in OTDR and ribbon splicing, and skills assessments for employers, ICL Yushu Academy provides a full support system for women seeking to grow their careers. From school leavers to career changers and moms returning to work, all women are encouraged to explore this growing field.