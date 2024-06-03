EnchaCloud wins Scale Computing MSP Leadership Award

The award recognises a partner that has leveraged the Scale Computing ecosystem to provide leadership and innovation.

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualisation and hyper-converged solutions, has announced the winners of its 2024 Scale Computing Platform Summit Awards at the ceremony held at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada.

EnchaCloud won the MSP Leadership Award for its Cloud Management System (NavEngine), after having won the Scale Computing Partner Collaboration Award last year. The award recognises a partner that has leveraged the Scale Computing ecosystem to provide leadership and innovation on the highly-regarded Scale Computing platform.

NavEngine is successfully used by several managed service providers, including EnchaCloud itself, to provide Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). The NavEngine extends the functionality of the Scale Platform by providing a multi-tenant managed cloud and billing functionality.

EnchaCloud chairperson Koketso Moseneke said: “This award, which recognises EnchaCloud’s leadership amongst peers, is a testament to our innovative spirit and global reach."

EnchaCloud, which also has a presence in Kenya through its investment in Cape Atlas, is Scale Computing’s most recognised managed services partner in Africa.

CTO and Director Andy Brauer is pleased that the many years of research and development have yielded a world-class product. “NavEngine utilises the best of AI to offer clients a predictive, easy-to-use platform that is both pliable and secure."

Sedise Moseneke, CEO of Encha Group, had this to say about the award: “This award to our nascent company, EnchaCloud, shows that with focus and key collaborations, dedicated technology solutions developed for Africa are often exported to the rest of the world. We are pleased with the current interest in NavEngine, particularly from North America.”

“EnchaCloud has been a model user of our solutions, and they have added a layer of management that makes it easy to get the maximum value of Scale Computing. I can see a bright future for this industrious company,” said Jaco Delport, Executive Manager, EMEA, Scale Computing.