Enhancing communication for SA WISPs: WhatsApp now integrated with Splynx

Splynx v5.0 now available.

Splynx has released Splynx v5.0, the latest version of the industry-leading billing and network management software for ISPs. It’s available today on all new instances, and customers on active licences can already upgrade and get access to all benefits of the new version at no additional charge.

Network Site.

The update brings with it some entire new network management features like Network Site, completely redesigned task page for scheduling and a plethora of UI, customisation and system improvements.

Redesigned scheduling task page.

The big feature of the new version of the Splynx billing software – or at least the most immediately cool one – is WhatsApp integration, which significantly expands the system’s functionality in terms of ticketing support, communication capabilities and customer service in general.

WhatsApp improvements.

Support agents can create, assign and re-assign tickets from WhatsApp messages – as well as link relevant conversations when scheduling tasks or share billing reminders – all within Splynx interface, without the need to launch the messenger separately. Perhaps, the best part here is all WhatsApp conversations stored in one place together with others and available within the customer profile. Additionally, mass messaging capabilities let your agents quickly notify customers about outages or maintenance in real-time, streamlining operations and reducing response times. Customers in turn get an additional and more convenient way to inquire about your services and ask for support in real-time.

New Chat Widget + WhatsApp.

Splynx 5.0 also introduces a new Chat Widget to make communication and working together easier and faster. It is accessible throughout the system, so your team can handle incoming chats more efficiently and ensure all conversations are instantly visible. The widget is already integrated with WhatsApp and support for other messaging platforms will follow, making it omnichannel in the future.

Mass payment.

Then, there’s a new mass payment feature for more streamlined billing and an option to share and sign contracts outside Splynx. No need to log in to the customer portal to complete the signing process.

Other new features include customer labels for finance filters, Google OAuth authentication support and encryption for financial documents – which protect contracts, invoices, payments and other documents when sent via e-mail. You can check out the v5.0 update notes on Splynx’s website.

