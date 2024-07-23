Entelect achieves Kubernetes on Azure specialisation

This recognition reflects Entelect's commitment to excellence.

Entelect is proud to announce it has achieved the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure specialisation, further enhancing its partnership with Microsoft.

This specialisation is a testament to Entelect's rigorous capabilities, demonstrating the company's ability to implement large, scalable project workloads effectively. To achieve this certification, Entelect's processes and technical competencies underwent thorough auditing by Microsoft, ensuring they meet the highest standards of excellence in deploying and managing large-scale production workloads in the cloud using containers and hosted Kubernetes environments in Azure.

Entelect's solutions architects played a pivotal role in this achievement, leveraging their deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in real-world projects.

As the only locally based company in South Africa with this specialisation, Entelect is uniquely positioned to assist its customers with the necessary tools and insights for successful cloud adoption. This recognition reflects Entelect's commitment to excellence and its strategic alignment with Microsoft’s vision for cloud innovation.