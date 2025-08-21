Entelect launches "Her Circle" to advance women's leadership in technology

The new cohort of 13 women leaders.

Entelect, which positions itself as a leading technology consultancy, has announced the launch of "Her Circle," the latest evolution of its ElevateHer programme. This women-led initiative brings together a cohort of 13 emerging and established female leaders for an intensive professional development programme.

Building on the success of ElevateHer's mentorship initiative, which has already connected numerous mentor-mentee pairs across the organisation, Her Circle represents Entelect's continued commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where women can thrive at every level.

"Her Circle embodies our belief that sustainable change comes from empowering those most affected to lead the transformation," said Edinah Lidonde, Development Manager at Entelect and ElevateHer facilitator.

Addressing critical industry challenges

The initiative comes at a crucial time for the South African technology sector, where women represent only 23% of tech jobs, according to Women in Tech ZA. While Entelect has made notable progress, with women comprising 24% of its workforce and 36.5% of its graduate intake, the company recognises the ongoing need for dedicated support to accelerate women's advancement into senior and leadership positions.

Comprehensive leadership development

The Her Circle programme features four strategically designed sessions spanning several months, each targeting different aspects of professional growth and leadership development:

Personal branding : Building strong professional identity within Entelect and with clients.

: Building strong professional identity within Entelect and with clients. Neuroscience and resilience : Understanding the psychology and physiology of resilience in high-pressure environments.

: Understanding the psychology and physiology of resilience in high-pressure environments. Leadership through influence : Learning from equine-assisted leadership experiences about energy, influence and authentic leadership.

: Learning from equine-assisted leadership experiences about energy, influence and authentic leadership. Change agency: Developing skills to drive organisational transformation and bring others along the journey.

"We've designed Her Circle to go beyond traditional professional development," explained Bianca Henriksen, People Operations Lead at Entelect and one of the programme's internal facilitators. "By combining masterclasses with dialogue circles and experiential learning, we're creating space for reflection and practical application that translates into real impact."

Holistic approach to female inclusion

Her Circle represents just one facet of Entelect's comprehensive approach to supporting women in the workplace. The company has also implemented practical initiatives including dedicated facilities for nursing mothers, comprehensive re-induction processes for women returning from maternity leave, and increased visibility for women leaders as role models.

Looking ahead

The participants in Her Circle were selected based on their leadership roles and influence within their teams and the broader organisation. As advocates for change, they will be positioned to create lasting improvements that enhance the experience of all women at Entelect.

"We're excited to see how this new cohort will build on the foundation we've established," added Lidonde. "Her Circle represents our commitment to continuous evolution and our belief that investing in women's leadership strengthens our entire organisation."