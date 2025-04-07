Entelect on partnerships for local and international expansion

Duane Cooper, Partnerships Director, Entelect.

End-to-end technology services and solutions specialist Entelect is actively building out its partnerships with leading hyperscalers and vendors to enhance its internal capability to better support customers and drive international expansion.

Duane Cooper, Partnerships Director at Entelect, says the company's renewed focus on partnerships arises from heightened market competition and the swift evolution of technology, especially AI and cloud services.

"Entelect is striving to establish new strategic partnerships and deepen existing ones, particularly with hyperscalers like Microsoft and AWS, to enhance our service offerings and bolster our credibility in both local and international markets," he says.

While Entelect already has seven key partnerships, the company plans to invest in existing partnerships and develop further relationships with leading vendors, primarily driven by customer needs.

Cooper states: "We are carefully considering where we partner and how we utilise those partnerships to address any areas where customers need support. By forming strategic partnerships, we aim to establish credibility in the marketplace in South Africa and use our track record and credibility to expand into the international market."

Entelect's partnership strategy focuses on strengthening its presence in the UK, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, it aims to enter new international markets and support horizontal expansion within South Africa.

He notes that the right partnerships are becoming crucial for local and international customers: "Who you partner with and how deeply you are partnered carries a lot of weight in giving newer customers confidence in your ability to deliver. It also offers a lot of additional value to your customers through support and commercial incentives. There's a whole host of things you can do in collaboration with your partners that open benefits to customers, and customers see this as beneficial, especially for accelerating key initiatives on tight budgets."

Cooper says that Entelect is selective in building its partner network. "We consider our customers' needs and the technologies they use, so we can proactively and quickly develop our capabilities internally to better serve them."

He adds: "We are focusing on the actions of major international clients and their technology choices to enhance our current partnerships and guide new ideas and internal focused initiatives."

This direction requires significant investment, Cooper explains. "We need to develop the right skills and practices, obtain certifications and specialisations, conduct R&D on new technologies and services, and build both technical and consulting capabilities," he says. "While core partnership capabilities are managed centrally, true value is created through collaboration between our customers, partners and ourselves within the accounts."