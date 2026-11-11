Enterprise IT goes beyond the hypervisor

Francois Steyl, Sales Specialist at Datacentrix.

Recent disruptions in the enterprise virtualisation market have prompted organisations around the world to re-evaluate long-held infrastructure strategies.

And, while the widely publicised changes to VMware's licensing and commercial model have accelerated these conversations, the issue extends beyond a single vendor. This is because companies are not simply replacing one hypervisor with another, they are rethinking how to build IT environments that deliver greater control, resilience and long-term value.

In many respects, businesses are experiencing something far more significant than a technology refresh and are – in fact – entering a complete architectural reset.

Looking beyond the hypervisor

Over time, virtualisation platforms have become increasingly capable, often consolidating functions that were once delivered by separate technologies, with layers such as virtualisation, cloud management, applications and disaster recovery all gradually converging into the same ecosystem. The downside to this evolution, however, has only more recently become apparent.

As different critical capabilities became concentrated within a single technology layer, organisations have unintentionally increased their dependence on one platform. This is where true vendor lock-in begins.

This has meant that, when the vendor’s commercial models change or ecosystems shift, the impact extends well beyond licensing costs, affecting long-term data centre strategies. In fact, you could say that now the entire stack has become an area of potential risk.

This has prompted many enterprises to ask a broader question: not just whether they should migrate from one platform to another, but if their existing architecture still provides the level of flexibility the business will require over time.

Ultimately, companies are recognising that what really matters most is the protection of their data and delivering on their business continuity strategy.

This point represents an important shift in thinking. Historically, enterprise architecture solution design has largely revolved around the hypervisor and application requirement. Increasingly, however, organisations are beginning to place greater emphasis on the data layer itself, suggesting that the centre of gravity within enterprise infrastructure is focusing less on the hypervisor and moving towards a data-first architectural model.

AI is accelerating the conversation

At the same time, businesses are preparing for an entirely new generation of workloads. AI has completely changed infrastructure planning, with new workloads demanding significantly greater compute capacity, higher-performance storage, faster networking and more sophisticated data management.

Importantly, traditional workloads will not be disappearing. AI is not replacing conventional enterprise applications, meaning that core operational systems will continue to underpin day-to-day operations for many years to come. Instead, AI introduces an additional layer of complexity, requiring organisations to support conventional workloads alongside increasingly data-intensive AI applications.

Many businesses remain in the exploratory phase of AI adoption, running pilot projects and evaluating practical use cases before moving into production. Even so, today's infrastructure decisions will directly influence how successfully they can scale AI initiatives in the future.

In addition, cyber resilience has become inseparable from infrastructure strategy. Ransomware attacks continue to evolve in both sophistication and frequency, making rapid recovery an essential business capability. This further reinforces the need for a data-first approach.

Capabilities such as immutable snapshots, intelligent anomaly detection and rapid recovery are no longer optional enhancements. They have become critical design principles that enable organisations to recover quickly while minimising operational disruption.

Modernisation without unnecessary disruption

For many organisations, however, recognising the need for change is considerably easier than executing it.

Enterprise infrastructure represents years of investment, operational knowledge and carefully integrated systems. Attempting to ‘rip and replace’ everything at once would introduce significant financial cost and operational risk. A more pragmatic approach is to view modernisation as a journey rather than a single migration project.

Building a phased replacement roadmap over three to five years allows organisations to reduce technology dependencies gradually, move away from vendor lock-in, align infrastructure refresh cycles with business priorities and introduce new capabilities without disrupting day-to-day operations. Such an approach also creates opportunities to evaluate emerging technologies as they mature, rather than committing prematurely to another long-term dependency.

This is where experienced technology partners add the greatest value, by helping businesses to assess their existing environments, understand future workload requirements and develop practical transition strategies that balance innovation with operational continuity.

Datacentrix works closely with customers to navigate exactly these kinds of transitions. Drawing on deep expertise across hybrid cloud, enterprise infrastructure and data management, the company helps organisations to develop a modernisation roadmap that prioritises business outcomes over technology choices. The objective is to create architecture that is capable of adapting as business priorities continue to evolve.

A once-in-a-decade opportunity

The disruption within the virtualisation market may have been the catalyst, but it has also created a chance for organisations to challenge long-standing assumptions about how enterprise infrastructure should be designed.

Those that benefit most will not necessarily be the first to migrate away from a particular platform. Instead, they are likely to be the organisations that rethink where flexibility, resilience and long-term control should reside within their environments.