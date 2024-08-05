Entersekt featured as a leading vendor in Liminal’s 2024 Link Index for Account Takeover Prevention in Banking

Liminal has recognised Entersekt as one of the leading vendors in its 2024 Link Index for Account Takeover Prevention in Banking. This annual benchmark report evaluates the top solutions addressing account takeover (ATO) fraud, highlighting solution providers that offer advanced security measures, including AI-based fraud detection, biometric verification and passwordless authentication.

“This is a tremendous milestone for Entersekt. Our vision is to be the global leader in financial authentication and this achievement validates our progress and momentum,” says Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt.

The report examines the rapidly evolving ATO prevention market, which is critical as banks and financial institutions face increasing cyber threats. Traditional security measures are becoming insufficient, prompting the need for better solutions that can mitigate ATO risks effectively. Entersekt stands out for its innovative solutions that enhance security, operational efficiency and customer trust.

Entersekt named leading vendor.

“The demand for better ATO prevention solutions is at an all-time high,” says Liminal CEO Travis Jarae. “Our research underscores the need for banks to adopt cutting-edge technologies that meet regulatory standards and provide a seamless and secure user experience. Entersekt exemplifies these qualities, making them a top contender in the market.”

Entersekt enables financial institutions to maximise security and minimise friction by leveraging best-in-class customer authentication technologies across all digital banking and engagement channels. Context-aware authentication provides a complete, context-rich picture of both the user and the interaction in real-time and allows for a curated authentication journey for the customer.

“Being named the highest rated authentication-focused vendor for both strategy and product execution showcases our market presence and the technology innovation financial institutions need to combat today’s account takeover fraud threats,” concludes Nolte.