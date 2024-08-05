Entersekt featured as a leading vendor in Liminal’s 2024 Link Index for Account Takeover Prevention in Banking

Atlanta, GA USA/Cape Town, South Africa, 05 Aug 2024
Liminal has recognised Entersekt as one of the leading vendors in its 2024 Link Index for Account Takeover Prevention in Banking. This annual benchmark report evaluates the top solutions addressing account takeover (ATO) fraud, highlighting solution providers that offer advanced security measures, including AI-based fraud detection, biometric verification and passwordless authentication.
“This is a tremendous milestone for Entersekt. Our vision is to be the global leader in financial authentication and this achievement validates our progress and momentum,” says Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt.
The report examines the rapidly evolving ATO prevention market, which is critical as banks and financial institutions face increasing cyber threats. Traditional security measures are becoming insufficient, prompting the need for better solutions that can mitigate ATO risks effectively. Entersekt stands out for its innovative solutions that enhance security, operational efficiency and customer trust.
“The demand for better ATO prevention solutions is at an all-time high,” says Liminal CEO Travis Jarae. “Our research underscores the need for banks to adopt cutting-edge technologies that meet regulatory standards and provide a seamless and secure user experience. Entersekt exemplifies these qualities, making them a top contender in the market.”
Entersekt enables financial institutions to maximise security and minimise friction by leveraging best-in-class customer authentication technologies across all digital banking and engagement channels. Context-aware authentication provides a complete, context-rich picture of both the user and the interaction in real-time and allows for a curated authentication journey for the customer.
“Being named the highest rated authentication-focused vendor for both strategy and product execution showcases our market presence and the technology innovation financial institutions need to combat today’s account takeover fraud threats,” concludes Nolte.
Liminal and the ATO Link Index
Link Index methodology
The ATO Link Index offers a detailed analysis and ranking of leading vendors, leveraging proprietary data and insights from Link, Liminal’s market and competitive intelligence platform. Liminal’s research team conducts comprehensive buyer surveys and vendor analyst briefings to assess product capabilities, market needs, and vendor performance. The index evaluates vendors based on product execution, leadership strategy, and buyer demand.
About Liminal
Liminal is a technology company that empowers businesses with actionable market and competitive intelligence for go-to-market and sales enablement. Our state-of-the-art platform combines the precision of AI with human expertise to deliver unparalleled access to proprietary data, in-depth analysis, and curated insights, enabling executives to make informed decisions, enhance productivity, and drive growth. We tackle critical focus areas with targeted solutions for fraud and identity, cybersecurity, trust and safety, financial crimes compliance, and privacy and consent management. Trusted by industry leaders and innovators at top public and private companies and investment firms to navigate market complexities and thrive with confidence and clarity.
Entersekt
Entersekt, The Financial Authentication Company, provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context Aware™ Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world, and holds 120+ patents for its security innovations. In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes 2.5bn+ transactions for 250m+ cardholders and 450,000+ merchants from nearly 900 banks in 70+ countries. Backed by companies like Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR, one of the world’s top private equity firms, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. For more information, visit entersekt.com.