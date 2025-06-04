ERP isn’t static – neither should you be: The power of curiosity in tech consulting

Bernadette Froelich, Chief HR Officer at DAC Systems. (Image: DAC Systems)

DAC Systems specialises in implementing finance and supply chain modules at a wide variety of clients, each with their own unique processes, which means its consultants regularly step into unfamiliar territory. Those who consistently excel and genuinely enjoy the ride are the ones who lead with curiosity. They bring energy to the learning process and humility to every solution.

And the good news? Curiosity can be developed. Like any skill, it improves with practise.

In the fast-moving world of ERP consulting, technical expertise is a given. Consultants are expected to know their systems inside out, adapt to evolving toolsets and navigate the varied and often demanding needs of clients. From stabilising legacy environments to deploying cloud platforms and re-engineering business processes, ERP consultants are routinely at the centre of high-stakes, high-pressure transformation.

In a field where technical excellence is the baseline, distinguishing yourself requires more than just expertise. One of the most impactful, yet often overlooked, differentiators is not technical, but psychological: curiosity.

Why curiosity?

Over the years, I have come to see that the best ERP consultants are not just great implementers or developers: they are relentless learners. They ask better questions, dig deeper, and treat every project as a chance to uncover something new. And science backs this up.

Research shows that curiosity is not just a mindset. Rather, it is a biological advantage. When we are curious, our brains release dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with motivation and memory. That dopamine rush not only enhances our ability to absorb new information but also moderates stress, a welcome buffer in complex environments where the pressure to deliver is real.

Curiosity also promotes neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to form new connections and adapt to change. This is critical in ERP environments where no two client contexts are the same. Systems shift. Business models evolve. Compliance frameworks get rewritten. Consultants who can stay mentally flexible are far more likely to deliver lasting value.

But curiosity is not just about handling change, it transforms it. Instead of viewing ambiguity as a threat, a curious mind sees possibility, a puzzle to solve or an insight waiting to be uncovered. That mindset filters into every client interaction, fuelling better conversations, more resilient problem-solving and even smoother user adoption.

Seven habits to live by

Here are seven habits every ERP consultant should cultivate:

1. Ask better questions.

Do not stop at surface-level answers. Get into the “why”, the “what if” and the “how”. Use client engagements to understand not just what is needed, but why it matters to the business.

2. Explore new inputs.

Read outside your lane. Everything from tech blogs and psychology journals to fiction. Curiosity thrives on unexpected connections.

3. Step out of your comfort zone.

Volunteer for a new competency. Say yes to an unfamiliar industry. Stretching your skills sparks curiosity and growth.

4. Reflect on the gaps.

Keep a curiosity journal where you note down things that puzzle you. Go back to them later and follow the thread. It builds humility, which is as valuable as knowledge in this profession.

5. Learn from the curious.

Join forums. Attend user groups. Engage with colleagues who challenge your assumptions and push your thinking further.

6. Adopt a growth mindset.

Replace “I’m not good at this” with “I haven’t mastered this yet”. Every challenge becomes an opportunity.

7. Be fully present.

Curiosity requires attention. It is hard to ask the right question or spot a better solution when you are rushing. Slow down. Notice details. Stay engaged.

Get curious before you get clever

Next time you are handed a complex business problem, a tricky client brief or a new feature you have never touched before, just before you start your client demo, do not default to panic or even confidence. Start with curiosity. Lean in.

In an industry defined by change, curiosity is what keeps you sharp, grounded and ahead of the curve. It is not just your superpower. It is a long-term advantage in a world that never stands still.

