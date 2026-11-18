Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati. (Photograph by Jesse Sterk)

Now that South Africa’s energy security has been restored, Eskom plans to direct its focus towards ensuring affordable and sustainable electricity supply, says chairperson Mteto Nyati.

This, as the power utility positions itself and Southern Africa as the region that will be the centre of Africa’s data centre investments.

Nyati was speaking at the Broadband Development Congress Africa 2026, hosted by the World Broadband Association on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Festival underway in Cape Town.

The congress, sponsored by Huawei SA and Openserve, saw more than 150 government officials and industry executives meet under the theme: “Unlocking the next wave of broadband innovation with AI.”

Much like how Kenya would like to become an artificial intelligence (AI) development hub, Nyati said he is confident in Eskom’s capabilities to unlock data centre investments.

“We feel that where we are positioned, given also the level of power of the energy and the size of Eskom, we can in fact position South Africa and Southern Africa as being that region that is going to be key in providing a location for data centres.”

Data centres are synonymous with being excessive consumers of electricity.

According to the Development Bank of Southern Africa’s South Africa’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Study 2025, installed IT load capacity is forecast to increase from 435MW in 2024, to 829MW by 2029.

Investment in South Africa’s data centre infrastructure is expected to rise to R68 billion by 2029, with global hyperscale operators − including Amazon Web Services, Google, Huawei and Microsoft − investing alongside local operators.

In addition, local data centre power demand is expected to almost double over the next five years, as AI drives demand for computing capacity.

In light of disruption associated with the Middle East energy crisis, Nyati argued that Southern Africa should strengthen self-reliance and avoid overdependence on external actors.

He described data centres as “such a big opportunity”. According to Nyati, today’s global data centre demand is about 415 terawatt hours. In 2030, that number is expected to be about 945 terawatt hours − about 2.3 times more.

By comparison, the African continent still sits at around 2.5 terawatt hours. In 2030, the number is expected to be about 6.79 terawatt hours, which reflects 2.7 times growth from a low base.

“The thing that is driving that growth is connectivity. The more we can drive the connectivity, the broadband – both fixed and mobile – the more we can be driving up that demand,” he said, adding that this also bodes well for energy players like Eskom.

He noted that South Africa already hosts about 70% of the continent’s data centres. Having overcome load-shedding woes, Eskom now has about 6GW of surplus daytime capacity, he added.

“Those data centres are going to be increasing in terms of size and demand. In terms of size of the country and the energy space, Eskom currently has 31 power stations here in South Africa. The total capacity that we have is about 48GW of power.

“Yes, we're coming from a world where we were unable to provide that electricity to South Africa. It had nothing to do with the capacity of Eskom; it had everything to do with the fact we were not managing Eskom. Eskom is an engineering company that needs to be managed as an engineering firm, following standard operating procedures.

“Unfortunately, we had taken our eyes off the ball, and we ended up in the situation that we were in. We have learned and we’ve come back now. We can provide energy security for South Africa.”

He added that if the African continent wants to continue to be responsible and determine its future, it cannot allow that space to be occupied by other people.

“It is for this reason that South Africa, particularly Eskom, has been asked by government to make sure that, at least in Southern Africa, we provide the energy. We do not depend on anybody, and we supply not just for our own needs as South Africa, but we also supply energy and partner with the countries around us.

“If you are in the mining sector, if you are in the data centre, anywhere, if you guys can grow and continue to grow, we have the energy for you.”