EVE Energy Strengthens European Operations Through Compliance, Local Manufacturing, and Regional Services

The BMW iX3 displayed at the EVE Energy booth features the company’s 46-series large cylindrical batteries for premium European electric vehicles

The Smarter E Europe 2026 opened in Munich on June 23 and runs through June 25, gathering global players from the clean energy sector on one of Europe’s most influential trade exhibition platforms. EVE Energy unveiled its Mr. Big Family series, a 6.9+ MWh energy storage system, all-scenario storage solutions, and high-performance EV batteries — showcasing its lithium-sodium dual-technology platform, full product portfolio, and localized European operational layout. During the exhibition, European clients showed strong interest in the company’s product performance and placed strong emphasis on sustained adherence to the EU’s evolving regulatory standards. This industry attitude further underscores that regulatory compliance readiness has become a fundamental prerequisite for accessing the European clean energy market.

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As the European Union advances implementation of the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, EVE Energy continues to strengthen its long-term presence in Europe through regulatory compliance, localized manufacturing, and regional service capabilities. The company has completed key compliance milestones while expanding its manufacturing and service network to support customers across Europe.

Advancing Compliance for the European Market

EVE Energy has established a comprehensive compliance system covering both power and energy storage batteries. In December 2024, the company received the world's first TÜV SÜD Mark certificate for traction batteries issued under the new EU Battery Regulation. In September 2025, EVE Energy officially launched its battery passport, enabling full lifecycle traceability from raw materials to recycling. Its Mr. Big Family Series also passed industrial battery conformity assessments under the regulation.

Today, EVE Energy has built carbon footprint accounting and supply chain traceability systems for its full battery portfolio, enabling fully compliant product deliveries for both power and energy storage product lines.

Expanding Local Manufacturing Capacity

EVE Energy is also advancing localized manufacturing in Europe. Its battery manufacturing base in Debrecen, Hungary, spans 450,000 square meters with a total investment of approximately €1.307 billion. The first phase, with a planned annual capacity of 30 GWh, is scheduled to begin production in 2027.

Located adjacent to the BMW automotive plant, the Facility is designed to support localized supply, shorten lead times , and reduce cross-border logistics carbon emissions.

The Hungary facility will serve as EVE Energy's first European mass production base for its 46-series large cylindrical batteries for premium European electric vehicles. The cells incorporate a full-tab structure and silicon-carbon anode technology, while their steel-shell design withstands 550 MPa of pressure. The technology has been validated on BMW's Neue Klasse iX3, demonstrating a driving range of 1,007.7 kilometers and enabling an additional approximately 400 kilometers of range with a 10-minute fast-charging.

The project is expected to create more than 1,000 local jobs, contributing to industrial development in Debrecen and the surrounding region.

Strengthening Local Operations Across Europe

To further support European customers, EVE Energy continues to expand its localized operating network. In June 2024, the company officially opened its European regional headquarters in Munich, integrating sales, warehousing, and after-sales services. Four Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) warehouses have also been set up, supported by localized technical and service teams to deliver robust logistics and operational support across Europe.

In 2024, EVE Energy also introduced its CLS (Co-development, License, Service) business model, combining product co-development, technology licensing, and technical services to support localized industrial cooperation with regional partners.

With 25 years of battery technology development, EVE Energy continues to expand its footprint in Europe through compliance, localized manufacturing, and customer support, providing battery solutions for the region's electrification and energy storage markets.