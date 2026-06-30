Evenflow Distribution expands networking portfolio with addition of Cudy

Evenflow Distribution has expanded its networking portfolio with the addition of Cudy.

Evenflow Distribution, one of South Africa's leading value-added distributors of networking, wireless and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Cudy to its growing networking portfolio.

Established in 2018, Cudy has rapidly gained recognition in global markets for delivering feature-rich networking products that combine performance, reliability, and affordability. The brand has built a strong reputation for developing innovative connectivity solutions designed to meet the needs of home users, small businesses, internet service providers (ISPs), and enterprise customers alike.

The addition of Cudy further strengthens Evenflow's commitment to providing channel partners with a comprehensive range of networking solutions that cater to diverse customer requirements and budgets.

A comprehensive networking portfolio

Through this new partnership, Evenflow partners will gain access to an extensive range of Cudy networking products across multiple categories, including:

WiFi Routers

Mesh WiFi Systems

WiFi Extenders

Wireless Access Points and Controllers

4G and 5G Connectivity Solutions

PoE and Ethernet Switches

WiFi Adapters and Ethernet Adapters

Accessories

The portfolio has been carefully selected to provide partners with flexible deployment options for residential, SME, hospitality, education, retail, and remote connectivity environments.

Next-generation wireless connectivity

Cudy offers a broad range of wireless networking products supporting the latest industry standards, including and the mainstream WiFi 5 (802.11ac), WiFi 6 (802.11ax), and the latest Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be). These deliver options for different speeds requirement, enabling improved network efficiency, lower latency, and enhanced performance in high-density environments.

The brand's wireless solutions are designed to deliver seamless connectivity while supporting the increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications such as video conferencing, streaming, cloud services, and smart home technologies.

A standout feature across the Cudy wireless portfolio is the inclusion of Cudy Whole Home Mesh technology, which allows users to create seamless wireless coverage throughout homes and offices. This eliminates dead zones and provides uninterrupted connectivity as users move between coverage areas.

For service providers and advanced users, Cudy also incorporates enterprise-focused capabilities such as VPN server/client for enhanced security and privacy protection, TR-069 remote device management, VoIP/VoNR/VoLTE options, and OpenWRT compatible models, providing greater flexibility and customisation options.

Reliable 4G/5G connectivity for always-on connectivity

As mobile broadband continues to play a critical role in South Africa's connectivity landscape, Cudy's range of 4G and 5G routers offers customers reliable alternatives and backup connectivity solutions.

These products are ideal for rural deployments, temporary installations, failover applications, and businesses requiring always-on connectivity. By supporting both fixed and mobile broadband environments, Cudy enables partners to address a wider variety of customer networking challenges.

Smart and cost-effective switching solutions

The Cudy switching portfolio covers speeds from the top-notch 10G XS-series, 2.5G HS-series, Gigabit GS-series to the entry-level 100M FS-series, designed to simplify deployments while reducing infrastructure costs.

Key features include:

Extend mode for transmission distances of up to 250 metres

VLAN mode for enhanced security

Plug-and-play deployment for simplified installation

PoE switches feature PoE Watchdog to automatically reboot unresponsive powered devices

PoE switches feature PoE LED for clear power status indication

Cloud Easy-Managed switches provide remote management over Cudy App

These features make the switches particularly attractive for IP surveillance, wireless deployments, hospitality networks, education facilities, and small business environments.

Strengthening partner opportunities

The partnership between Evenflow Distribution and Cudy is focused on creating new growth opportunities for channel partners while providing customers with access to high-quality networking solutions at competitive price points.

By adding Cudy to its portfolio, Evenflow can offer partners a broader range of networking products that complement existing solutions while addressing market demand for affordable, feature-rich connectivity products.

Partners will benefit from local stock availability, technical support, product expertise, and the value-added services that Evenflow has become known for within the South African ICT channel.

Delivering greater value to customers

For customers, the partnership means increased access to reliable networking technologies that deliver excellent performance without compromising on functionality. Whether deploying a home WiFi network, building a mesh solution for a large property, enabling mobile broadband connectivity, or expanding a business network infrastructure, Cudy provides solutions designed to meet modern connectivity requirements.

Evenflow's extensive reseller network and technical support capabilities will ensure customers receive the guidance and assistance required to successfully deploy and maintain these solutions.

Looking ahead

As the demand for faster, more reliable, and more secure connectivity continues to grow, Evenflow Distribution remains committed to expanding its portfolio with innovative technologies that empower partners and customers alike.

The addition of Cudy represents another important milestone in this journey, bringing together a globally recognised networking manufacturer and one of South Africa's most trusted distribution partners.

Together, Evenflow Distribution and Cudy are well-positioned to help businesses, service providers, and consumers stay connected with affordable, feature-rich networking solutions designed for today's digital world and tomorrow's connectivity demands.