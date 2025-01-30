Everyone wins! PartServe grows Asset Disposal Program to become a market leader with environmental, financial benefits to customers, suppliers

Ken McLaren, Director, PartServe. (Image: PartServe)

PartServe Channel Support, which positions itself as a leader in IT asset recovery and disposal, is excited to announce the expansion of its Asset Disposal Program. This program is designed to help businesses responsibly dispose of outdated IT equipment while unlocking financial value and promoting environmental sustainability.

“From corporates to schools to government, they are all turning their old IT assets back into bankable cash. Our programme is designed to benefit everyone involved,” says PartServe Director, Ken McLaren.

"Our Asset Disposal Program is not just about financial gain; it's about making a positive impact on the environment. By adhering to ISO 14000 standards, we ensure that our practices are eco-friendly and sustainable.”

Re-using old equipment: A key aspect of the programme is the re-use of old IT equipment. By refurbishing and upgrading these devices, PartServe extends their useful life. This not only conserves valuable natural resources like metals and plastics but also reduces the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing new equipment. Re-using IT equipment supports a circular economy, where products are kept in use for as long as possible, minimising waste and environmental impact.

Financial benefits: Businesses can turn their old, unused IT equipment into a source of revenue through PartServe's Fixed Price Buy Back and Shared Revenue Sale options. The Fixed Price Buy Back offers a fair market value for IT equipment, while the Shared Revenue Sale allows businesses to earn a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of refurbished equipment. This not only helps companies recover value from their outdated assets but also reduces costs associated with storage and disposal.

On data security: "Data security is a top priority for us. We follow rigorous data destruction processes that adhere to US Department of Defense standards, giving our clients peace of mind that their sensitive information is securely handled,” adds McLaren.

Additional services: PartServe provides comprehensive services, including collection of assets, reporting on what has been collected, asset assessment, data wiping, hard drive shredding and ultimate disposal. These services are offered at no cost to the company disposing of the equipment. They will just receive a request for invoice, with scrap and data disposal certificates, at the end of the process.

Don’t miss out on getting value back for your old IT assets. Contact PartServe today for more information about the PartServe Asset Disposal Program by e-mailing buybacks@partserve.co.za.