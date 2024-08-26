Exaze Solutions targets AI, pan-African growth

Harpreet Randhawa, co-founder of Exaze Solutions.

Exaze Solutions, a digital solutions and technology services specialist, is stepping up its focus on analytics and AI to meet growing demand from local customers in the banking, insurance, health, travel and digital commerce sectors.

Harpreet Randhawa, co-founder of Exaze Solutions, says the company has enjoyed solid growth since its launch in South Africa four years ago. He attributes this to Exaze’s extensive expertise and unique approach to addressing customer needs.

Adding real value

“We believe our role is to solve customer problems, therefore we only take on work if we know we can add value. If we believe a solution isn’t right for the customer, or we are not the right people to assist them, we will say no,” he says.

“For example, many customers now want to implement GenAI solutions. However, we first ask them what their intended use case is, and explain the levels of investment, data and processing capability that will be needed to deliver the expected ROI. If they aren’t ready to benefit from GenAI yet, we may instead work with them to develop a data lake and roadmap.”

With a team of 65 people in South Africa and over 230 in Exaze’s offshore delivery centres in Pune and Hyderabad in India, the company fields a broad range of skills for services including full stack development, application modernisation, process automation, business analysis and data services across any technology.

Randhawa says: “We have skills across all platforms and technologies, and our expert engineers work directly with customers to ensure faster, better communications and collaboration. This means no time is wasted and helps build trust and industry understanding. We also strive to offer competitive pricing. Our approach is to work towards long-term partnerships – not just quick profits.”

The Exaze mission

The company’s name encompasses its unique approaches to service delivery: standing for: "Excellence, X-factor, Amazement, Zeal and Exuberance". Randhawa explains that the tagline: "We don't just do it, we Exaze IT" and even the logo emphasise the company’s commitment to adding real value. “The predominant colours are blue – representing calm, and green – representing growth, with the Z for zeal in red, signifying boldness. The tapering shape of the logo indicates that we remain grounded, while the green U within the logo represents our commitment to ‘U’, the customer.”

Abreast of trends

Randhawa says Exaze is supporting customers as they embrace emerging trends in the market. “Most organisations are moving to hybrid mobile apps using the likes of Flutter and React Native, and many are looking at GenAI and NLP to improve internal operations and customer experience. We have built extensive expertise to help customers align with these trends.”

Exaze is building out its capabilities in the GenAI and ML domains, and also aims to expand its footprint.

Randhawa says: “Our main focus areas this year are to expand our AI, ML and analytics business, to focus on the digital commerce space and expand into Africa.”