Executives Remain Committed to Integrating Financial and Sustainability Data, Citing Strong Benefits Despite Policy Uncertainty, New Workiva Study Finds

Companies that integrate financial and sustainability data are gaining a competitive edge. According to Workiva Inc.’s (NYSE: WK) 2025 Executive Benchmark Survey of 1,600 global leaders, 97% of executives say sustainability reporting will be a business advantage within two years, and 96% of investors agree it strengthens financial performance.

Despite policy uncertainty, leaders are not changing course. Over 10,000 companies and institutions (a 29% year-over-year increase) have set science-based decarbonization targets or committed to doing so, while 24 U.S. States and over 190 countries remain aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, signaling that long-term commitments are holding firm.

Executives see integrated reporting as essential for resilience and growth. “CEOs are making choices today that will shape their business for years to come,” said Julie Iskow, CEO of Workiva. “Assured financial and sustainability reporting is not simply a compliance play, it's a strategic approach to mitigate risk, fuel performance, and strengthen investor confidence.”

Investors are responding. “The market has spoken and forward-thinking companies aren’t waiting - they’re taking action and committing to science-based targets and stronger disclosures,” said Tensie Whelan, Distinguished Professor of Practice for Business and Society and Founding Director of the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business. “They understand that sustainability and integrated reporting isn’t just about risk management, it’s a competitive advantage that attracts capital and drives long-term success.”

Key Findings:

97% of executives say integrated financial and sustainability data helps identify performance gaps that enhance financial growth opportunities.

85% will move forward with climate disclosures, regardless of political shifts.

92% of investors rank data accuracy as a foundational requirement to effectively evaluate organizations, yet nearly a quarter of executives do not fully trust their financial data.

93% of institutional investors are more likely to invest in companies with integrated financial and non-financial reporting.

Executive Perspectives:

The business case for integrated data and reporting is stronger than ever. "By making our operations more sustainable, we're able to increase efficiencies that impact our bottom line. It’s a direct cause-and-effect relationship,” said Allyson Anderson Book, CSO at Baker Hughes. “As we continue to enhance our sustainability efforts and move forward with climate disclosures and sustainability reporting, we believe our investor-grade integrated ESG data and reporting demonstrates our long-term, transparent approach to our investors.”

European leaders see regulatory shifts as an opportunity: "The CSRD is a game changer that empowers us to manage and report on our sustainability ambitions and results on a new level. The double materiality assessment where financial and impact materiality is combined has been a great support for us in the quest of identifying key risks and opportunities that drive long-term value creation. When CFO and CSO teams align around these material topics and metrics, we make better decisions and drive stronger performance," said Ida Bohman Steenberg, Chief Sustainability Officer of Tietoevry.

CEMEX Chief Financial Officer Maher Al-Haffar echoed the sentiment: “Other Chief Financial Officers and Chief Executive Officers that I talk to believe that sustainability is something that we cannot ignore. Sustainability is incredibly important because it contributes to the profitability of the business. As a CFO, I’m trying to get my hands around how to provide data for investors so that they can quantify it and model it.”

The survey results and recent actions by global leaders demonstrate that despite market complexities, executive commitment to assured integrated reporting continues to accelerate, driven by clear evidence of its strategic and financial value.

More Information

Read Workiva’s 2025 Executive Benchmark Survey here. For additional insights, join Workiva and Deloitte for a webinar on March 26, 2025. Click here to register.