Expensify Expands Global Support for Company Cards, Languages, Billing, and Reimbursements

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management superapp for expenses, travel, and corporate cards, today announced a sweeping expansion of international support across its platform. The launch includes support for corporate card import from 10,000+ more banks worldwide, multilingual capabilities, Euro-based billing, international reimbursements in New Expensify, and beta access to the Expensify Card across the UK, EU, and soon Canada.

These updates mark a milestone in Expensify’s global strategy, enabling businesses across the world to manage expenses and cards faster and more seamlessly than ever before—all within a single platform.

“Now, companies everywhere can handle expenses, cards, reimbursements, and more — entirely within Expensify,” said David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify.

Highlights of today’s international expansion:

Expanded company card support with 10,000+ new banks around the world integrated for seamless import and reconciliation

with 10,000+ new banks around the world integrated for seamless import and reconciliation Language localization beyond English and Spanish in New Expensify, with support for 10 more languages including French, German, Italian, and Japanese

beyond English and Spanish in New Expensify, with support for 10 more languages including French, German, Italian, and Japanese Euro-based billing , so members can pay for their Expensify subscriptions in Euros (in addition to USD, GBP, AUD, and NZD)

, so members can pay for their Expensify subscriptions in Euros (in addition to USD, GBP, AUD, and NZD) Global reimbursement support to withdraw from business bank accounts in USD, CAD, GBP, EUR & AUD, and deposit into bank accounts in (almost) any country — right in New Expensify

support to withdraw from business bank accounts in USD, CAD, GBP, EUR & AUD, and deposit into bank accounts in (almost) any country — right in New Expensify Expensify Card beta now live in the UK and EU, with Canadian support on the way

“This is a big day. It's no exaggeration to say everything we've done for years has been in preparation for this — bringing you the fastest way to do your expenses, anywhere in the world.” Barrett added.

Members can opt into relevant betas by contacting their account manager or reaching out to concierge@expensify.com.