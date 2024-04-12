Experience true flexibility with Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop, now available from DCC

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is not your regular, run-of-the-mill laptop. This hybrid 2-in-1 is endlessly adaptable, thanks to 360 degrees of tough-tested flexibility, and is now available for the channel from official Lenovo distributor, DCC Technologies.

Instead of simply opening and closing, the IdeaPad Flex 5’s screen can completely fold over, rotating to best fit the job at hand. Sure, you can use it as a normal laptop, but there is also tent or stand mode for entertainment and presentations, and even tablet mode when you need a thin device to work on.

When a laptop can twist and turn like this, you really do need a display that is worth showing off. The 14-inch IPS display on the IdeaPad Flex 5 offers a resolution of 1 920 x 1 200 pixels, allowing for a crisp viewing experience. This is made practical for all its modes since it is also a 10-point touchscreen, plus Lenovo includes a digital pen, ideal for writing or sketching when the mood strikes.

Of course, you cannot have a laptop that is put through its paces without ensuring the 360° hinge has not been scrupulously tested to ensure it can stand up to the toughest jobs, which Lenovo certainly has. Moreover, the rugged drop-down hinge gently lifts the keyboard for a more ergonomic typing experience.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is available from DCC Technologies in either AMD or Intel options. Powering the AMD versions are the Ryzen 5-5500U and Ryzen 7-7730U mobile processors, with the Intel Core i5-1335U and Core I7-1335U doing duty on the Intel units.

This powerful processing is supported by either 8GB (AMD Ryzen 5 model only) or 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 soldered RAM, which, alongside a 512GB SSD, ensures that waiting for applications to start – or processes to finish – is not part of the equation.

When it comes to helping users look their best during online meetings, a 1 080p Full HD webcam (with privacy shutter) alongside two microphone arrays keep picture and sound as clear as possible. All this is housed in a slim 1.5kg body, which includes 2x USB 3.2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 1.4b port, plus a card reader to help expand storage.

“The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop range takes flexibility literally, not just in its foldable design but also in all it allows the user to do,” notes Brandon Waison, Lenovo consumer product specialist at DCC Technologies. “Not only is the IdeaPad Flex 5 range highly versatile, but they are supported by strong specifications alongside a beautiful 14-inch touchscreen, making working on this laptop a truly delightful experience.”