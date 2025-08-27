Exponant CEO: Guiding digital transformation with human-centred leadership

Exponant Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Pillay.

Research indicates that up to 70% of digital transformation initiatives fail to deliver on their intended objectives. Exponant Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Pillay, believes that the reason for this alarming statistic is not a lack of technology, but a lack of leadership. As organisations across South Africa and beyond accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud platforms and automation, Pillay is urging leaders to put people at the centre of transformation.

“Technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, but it is leadership that determines whether organisations thrive or struggle through this change,” Pillay stated. “True transformation is not only about adopting new platforms or systems. It is about guiding people with clarity, building trust and ensuring that technology simplifies their work rather than overwhelming it.”

Exponant, a level one B-BBEE enterprise with more than 300 employees, has positioned itself as a trusted digital partner for both the private and public sectors. The company helps clients implement modern workplace solutions, including Microsoft 365 integration, workflow automation, cloud migration, data transformation and workforce optimisation.

According to Pillay, leadership remains the critical link between vision and execution. “We have seen the difference that leadership makes when we work with clients. A clear technology roadmap, combined with strong executive guidance, has enabled organisations to reduce costs, increase efficiency and unlock growth. Our responsibility as leaders is to ensure that digital tools are applied in a way that delivers measurable outcomes and empowers people at every level of the organisation.”

Exponant’s leadership approach extends beyond technology, with a strong emphasis on investing in talent development, reskilling and mentorship. This focus, Pillay noted, is what ensures long-term sustainability in a competitive landscape. “Digital progress without human development is short-lived. Our people, both within Exponant and within our clients’ organisations, are the foundation of every successful transformation.”

Looking ahead, Exponant has set a clear direction for the next phase of growth. The company is expanding its use of artificial intelligence in data analytics, advancing its automation capabilities and reinforcing its workplace optimisation services. At the same time, the company is committed to ethical leadership, transparent practices and inclusive growth across South Africa and beyond.

“Our goal is not to be seen as a technology vendor,” Pillay concluded. “Our goal is to be recognised as a leadership partner. Businesses need more than solutions. They need a partner who can provide foresight, accountability and a human-centred approach to transformation. At Exponant, we are proud to stand in that role.”