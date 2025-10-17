Extraordinary made simple: Why Vodacom revamped RED Core

Simplicity and value at the heart of every offering.

Vodacom’s RED Core contract portfolio has undergone a bold transformation, one that puts simplicity and value at the heart of every offering.

The “why” behind this revamp is clear; customers deserve contracts that are easier to understand, more affordable and packed with meaningful benefits. Whether a customer is taking up a new contract or upgrading, there is a RED Core that responds to their evolving lifestyle needs and it now delivers extraordinary value, without the clutter.

What you get: The benefits breakdown

Rewards that go further

RED Core customers can also unlock access to exclusive rewards tailored for them as new valued customers who are high-value users and this includes loyalty and promotional benefits.

Streaming that entertains

Entertainment is no longer an add-on; it is bundled into these RED Core plans. This means these RED Core plans now include free streaming service, keeping customers entertained with access to a range of music, movies, dramas and series that suit their lifestyle. Whether it is through an audio streaming platform such as Spotify, or Viu, a platform that offers local, plus boasts a collection of Korean series and movies; or Prime Video Mobile Edition (PVME), which features international blockbusters – giving customers extraordinary front-row seats.

Specifically, customers will receive a 12-month free subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition and a 24-month free subscription to Viu. Additionally, customer also receive a three-month free subscription to Spotify with bundled data.

Cover that protects

Life happens. That is why RED Core includes device theft and funeral cover, offering customers peace of mind with every deal. It is not just about staying connected; it is also about staying secure. Customers can choose from simplified plans, each including funeral cover of up to R20 000 and two months of complimentary device theft cover in the event their device is lost or stolen.

Rewards and loyalty

With these latest RED Core plans, Vodacom empowers customers by integrating valuable lifestyle benefits that help them transform their everyday lifestyles. For instance, customers planning to travel this spring season or, even better, the coming festive season, can take advantage of some of the discounts on offer. For those planning to travel by bus, there is 10% off Intercape Bus; for those planning to fly, they can enjoy 10% off FlySafair flights; and for those who want to lounge while waiting for their flights, there are two BidVest Lounge visits per year for both international and domestic travel. In terms of daily rewards, customers can get R10 off R100 when they buy a meal at Nando’s. Customers can also indulge in pure tranquillity and enjoy up to R200 discount off Mangwanani Spa African Foot Relaxation or North African head massages and up to 15% off treatments and products​.

To read more about Vodacom’s RED Core plans, new and existing customers can visit www.vodacom.co.za and click on RED Rewards to experience RED and unlock more value.